MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/31/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will play the second of their three-game series in Queens on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Los Angeles has been the best team in baseball of late, marked by their 90-38 record. The club has become the first to 90 wins and owns a commanding 19.5 lead over San Diego in the NL West. Los Angeles is the odds-on favorite to win the World Series according to FanDuel.

New York is 82-48, comfortably in first place in the NL East, with a three-game lead on Atlanta. The team has taken the city by storm with their lovable personalities and dominant pitching. The ace of the pitching staff will take the mound in this one.

Here are the Dodgers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Mets Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-170)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles has come to New York and won a back-and-forth game in the series opener, riding their three-game win streak. The team owns the largest run differential at +287. Los Angeles has scored the most runs in baseball at 690. Mookie Betts paces the team with 31 home runs, adding 29 doubles and 12 stolen bases. Betts has done all this despite missing time with a rib injury. Freddie Freeman leads the team and the league with 43 doubles, hitting 16 home runs, leading the team with a .326 batting average, a .398 on-base percentage, and has added 10 stolen bases.

Trea Turner leads the team with 86 RBIs and 21 stolen bases, adding 18 home runs and a .308 batting average, providing his usual stellar defense. Will Smith has continued his reign as a dominant offensive catcher, hitting 19 home runs and 75 RBIs. Los Angeles leads the league with a .262 batting average and is fifth with 169 home runs.

Tyler Anderson, a surprise success, has pitched to a 2.69 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts), with a 13-2 record in those games. Anderson has pitched to a 2.08 ERA in his last seven games. Anderson uses his five-pitch mix to keep the ball off the barrel, with batters averaging just 85.2 mph exit velocity, ranking in the 96th percentile. A lowly 5.4% walk rate would tie Anderson’s career-best rate. Batters have managed a paltry .164 batting average against Anderson’s changeup. Los Angeles is third in bullpen ERA with a 3.05 mark. Alex Vesia has pitched to a 2.49 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 43.1 innings. Lefty David Price has been great in his first foray into the bullpen, with a 2.58 ERA in his 38 appearances. Evan Phillips, a waiver claim, has pitched to a 1.22 ERA in his 52 appearances, striking out 58 in 51.2 innings.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

New York is sending arguably the best pitcher in baseball to the mound in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has only recently returned from injury, with a 3-1 record and 2.15 ERA in his 29.1 innings across five starts. deGrom has struck out an astounding 46 batters in those five starts. The righty will be the key to the impending pennant race for this Mets club. Batters have managed a measly .139 batting average against deGrom. New York’s bullpen ranks tenth with a 3.62 ERA. Closer Edwin Diaz has been one of the most dominant relievers of 2022, with a 1.40 ERA and 28 saves in his 51 appearances. Diaz has struck out 99 batters in 51.2 innings while walking just 16 batters.

New York’s offense is paced by first baseman Pete Alonso, who has hit 31 home runs and 105 RBIs, with 23 doubles. Francisco Lindor has rebounded from his brutal 2021 season, with 21 home runs and 85 RBIs, adding 14 steals. Offseason addition Starling Marte leads the team with 18 steals, adding 15 home runs and 24 doubles. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a .320 batting average and 34 doubles, adding a .372 on-base percentage.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick

Hard to bet against deGrom. Take the Mets to cover this spread in The Big Apple.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+140), under 6.5 (-102)