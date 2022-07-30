The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Rockies prediction and pick.

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers, while Kyle Freeland will oppose him for the Rockies.

Clayton Kershaw had a 0.40 ERA in the month of July heading into his most recent start on July 24 against the struggling San Francisco Giants. Kershaw was rolling along, giving the Dodgers his best performances of the season. Just when it seemed nothing could stop the future Hall of Famer, he stepped in a pothole. He gave up four runs and didn’t even make it to the sixth inning. Now he has to go to the mound at Coors Field and handle the very unfriendly conditions for starting pitchers. Will he bounce back or fail to restore order?

Kyle Freeland has a 4.64 ERA, but you never would have known it if you watched his most recent start. Freeland shut out the Brewers in Milwaukee on July 25, throwing seven strong innings and allowing only four hits and a walk. Freeland is an enigmatic pitcher. On July 4 against these very same Dodgers, he threw four dominant innings but then got blasted in the fifth and walked away with a loss. Freeland has talent, but it doesn’t manifest itself in most of his starts. Going against the Dodgers is the ultimate test. We’ll see if Freeland can avoid the big inning.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dodgers-Rockies MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-156)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+130)

Over: 11.5 (+100)

Under: 11.5 (-122)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

After losing a series to the Nationals earlier in the week, the Dodgers unloaded in their next two games with a combined 20 runs. Then they won 5-4 over the Rockies on Friday. The Dodgers have so much firepower in their lineup, and in Coors Field against an erratic Kyle Freeland, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound after a subpar outing this past Sunday, the Dodgers have to love their chances. Kershaw will bounce back. The Dodgers should score at least four or five runs. It’s all set up for them in Denver.

Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread

After losing a pair of games to the Dodgers, the Rockies will be motivated to stop their losing skid. Kyle Freeland has shown that when he is on his game, he can be hard to hit. The Dodgers are obviously a far better team, but losing a series at home to the Nationals shows that they do take a few mental vacations over the course of a full season. This could be the spot for another L.A. lull in a 162-game marathon. The Dodgers are safely ahead in the National League West. They do want the top seed in the National League, but they still don’t have maximum urgency, and that could play in the Rockies’ favor.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Kershaw having a bad outing on July 24 means he should bounce back. Kyle Freeland seems motivated to pitch better, as his July 25 masterpiece shows. The under is a great play here.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Under 11.5