The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants Dodgers prediction and pick.

John Brebbia will be the opener for the Giants in a bullpen game for San Francisco. Tyler Anderson will go to the bump for the Dodgers.

John Brebbia has a 3.04 ERA. He has made 63 appearances for the Giants this season. His only two-inning stint this year came on April 25. Brebbia has pitched more than 1 1/3 innings only twice this season, so one should anticipate that he will get the first inning and nothing more. He will give way to another pitcher in the second inning.

Tyler Anderson has a 2.68 ERA. He has been a pleasant surprise at the back end of the Dodger rotation. His unique delivery with the slight hesitation has been getting hitters off balance all season long. They don’t see the ball well out of Anderson’s hand, which makes it easier for him to alternate his fastball and changeup to vary his speeds and disrupt the timing of opposing hitters. Anderson has given up more than two earned runs in only two of his last nine starts. He has given up more than three earned runs in only one of his last nine starts. That kind of consistency has served the Dodgers well all year, and it has reduced the strain on a pitching staff which does not have Walker Buehler available, and which has spent large portions of the season without Clayton Kershaw and several different relievers, including Blake Treinen, who only recently came back into the lineup after a long injury layoff.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (+125)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-150)

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Giants snapped the Dodgers’ eight-game winning streak versus San Francisco. That has to give the Giants a real boost in their dugout. Some new faces made an impact for the team against the Dodgers on Monday, and that might change the dynamic for this team — not only in this game, but in this series and for the rest of the 2022 season. One of those new faces is Lewis Brinson, who hit his first two homers of the season in Monday’s win, part of a five-homer night for the Giants. This is a new dimension the team previously lacked. It could carry over into this game and give San Francisco a crucial lift.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

After losing to the Giants on Monday, the Dodgers generally figure to bounce back on Tuesday. They don’t often lose back-to-back games, and they certainly don’t figure to lose consecutive games to the Giants. Tyler Anderson is the best reason to pick the Dodgers. He has simply been terrific this season. When he goes to the mound, you generally expect him to pitch six very solid innings if not more, prevening the big inning and keeping the opposition under wraps. If the Dodgers score five runs against a less-than-great San Francisco bullpen, that should be more than enough for them.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Tyler Anderson against the Giants’ bullpen is a pretty easy call to make. The Dodgers should win by a few runs after Monday’s loss against San Francisco. Los Angeles just doesn’t fall into very many ruts in 2022.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5