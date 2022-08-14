MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/14/2022

The Cleveland Guardians and the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their three-game set as they conclude their series in Canada on Sunday. It’s time to examine our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Blue Jays defeated the Guardians 2-1 on Saturday. The Guardians struck early when Andres Gimenez plucked an RBI single into right-center field, giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Later, the Blue Jays clapped back when Matt Chapman planted a moon shot just under the Budweiser sign in left field. The home run was his 23rd, tying the game. Then, the Jays added on in the seventh when Teoscar Hernandez lifted an 0-2 pitch to deep center field, giving the Jays the lead and the victory. It was a game of great pitching as Triston McKenzie tossed 6 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits while the Jays’ bullpen tossed 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to preserve the win.

Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Guardians today. Bieber is 7-6 with a 3.21 ERA. Recently, he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out eight in his previous start. Bieber struggled in his one start against the Jays this year, lasting 3 1/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs on eight hits with three walks. Overall, Bieber is 2-1 with a 4.38 ERA over four starts in his career against Toronto.

Kevin Gausman takes the hill for Toronto. Gausman is 8-8 with a 2.91 EEA. Recently, he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits and striking out four in his last start. Gausman is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA over two starts in August, with 15 strikeouts. Also, he went 6 1/3 innings in a start against Cleveland this season, allowing one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts. Gausman is 3-3 with a 2.27 ERA over 6 total games (5 starts) against the Guardians.

Here are the Guardians-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Blue Jays Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-176)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have taken over first place in the AL Central due to elite pitching and solid hitting. Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez are helping the cause in that aspect.

Naylor is batting .272 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 33 runs. Significantly, he is batting .278 (5 for 18) with one home run and four RBIs against the Jays in 2022. Naylor is 2 for 8 in this series with one home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Ramirez is batting .282 with 22 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 63 runs. He is batting .318 (7 for 22) with one home run, five RBIs, and three runs over six games against Toronto this year. Substantially, Ramirez is 3 for 7 in this series with one home run, four RBIs, and three runs. The Guardians managed eight runs on Friday but mustered just one yesterday. Thus, they need to reclaim that magic to take the series.

The Guardians will cover the spread if Bieber excels significantly better against the Jays than in his previous start. Additionally, Cleveland must generate some run support for him. Naylor and Ramirez must lead the pack, and overcome a tough Toronto team they might meet in the playoffs.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays have so many elite weapons in their lineup. They have endured much over the season and peaking at the right time. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman are among the threats in a packed lineup.

Guerrero is batting .287 with 23 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 64 runs. Also, he is batting .273 (6 for 22) with one home run, two RBIs, and two runs over six games against the Guardians. Guerrero is batting .263 with two home runs, five RBIs, and six runs over 16 games in his career against the Guardians. Ultimately, he is 2 for 8 in this series.

Matt Chapman is batting .242 with 23 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 61 runs. However, he is only batting .105 (2 for 19) this year against the Guardians (including 1 for 5 in this series). Chapman is batting .295 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and 19 runs in his career against Cleveland. Ultimately, Toronto must hit the ball better. They have managed just two runs in this series and have failed to cover the spread in these two home games.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if they can get some offense going to support Gausman. Likewise, they cannot fall behind and allow Bieber to get on a roll.

Final Guardians-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

It is a possible playoff preview, and a matchup many want to see. Of course, it is likely the last time these teams face in Toronto, as a potential wildcard matchup would have all three games take place in Cleveland. The Blue Jays will make the most of that fact and cement a strong victory in this one.

Final Guardians-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)