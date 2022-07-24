MLB Odds: Guardians vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/24/2022

The Cleveland Guardians will attempt to win the four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick.

The Guardians and the White Sox split a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. Cleveland won Game 1 by a score of 7-4. It was 4-4 in the ninth when Josh Naylor came up to pinch-hit and slapped an RBI single to center field, giving the Guardians a 5-4 lead. Then, Steven Kwan added an RBI single for some cushion, making it 6-4. The Guardians chipped in one more to finish it off.

The Guardians led 4-3 going into the eighth inning of Game 2 after a four-run seventh inning. Ultimately, the Sox scored two runs on a wild play when AJ Pollock lined a sharp shot at the hot corner at third that went off the third baseman Ernie Clement’s glove and trailed behind him, allowing two runners to score. The Sox won 5-4.

Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Guardians. Bieber is 4-5 with a 3.24 ERA. Recently, he tossed a complete game, going the distance while allowing one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts. Likewise, it brought his July marks to 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA. Bieber is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in two starts against the Sox. Additionally, he is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA in seven career starts against his divisional rivals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Sox today. Cease is 9-4 with a 2.15 ERA. Likewise, he has dominated in July, going 3-1 with a 0.76 ERA over four starts. Cease threw seven shutout innings in his last start, which also was against the Guardians, where he allowed just one hit. He is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts against the Guardians in 2022 and is making his first home start against them this year. Cease tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits in the last time he faced the Guardians at home on August 7, 2020.

Here are the Guardians-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-182)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have four core hitters that can rake. Thus, Josh Naylor, Jose Ramirez, Amed Rosario, and Kwan must produce today. Naylor is batting .250 (2 for 8) in his career against Cease. Additionally, Ramirez is batting .333 (5 for 15) against the Chicago ace. Rosario is batting .300 (3 for 10) against Cease. Finally, Kwan is 2 for 4 against the Sox starter.

These four lead a Cleveland offense that ranks eighth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, 17th in runs, 29th in home runs, and 18th in slugging percentage. Conversely, the Guardians struggle to hit the long ball but ultimately can find ways to drive runs across the plate. Their main issue is consistency and leaving runners stranded. Thus, the Guardians left six runners stranded in each game yesterday.

The Guardians will cover the spread if Bieber outduels Cease. However, the only way that happens is if they strike at Cease early. They must score four runs at the minimum to take control of the game.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Sox have Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, and Yasmani Grandal leading their offense. Abreu is batting .277 (10 for 36) in his career against Bieber with three home runs and four RBIs. However, Robert has struggled against the Guardians’ ace, batting .067 (1 for 15). Moncada has done okay, batting .273 (9 for 33) with two home runs and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Grandal is batting .182 (2 for 11) with an RBI against Bieber.

These four lead a Chicago offense that is third in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, 15th in runs, 24th in home runs, and 20th in slugging percentage. The Chicago and Cleveland offenses are incredibly similar, and both manufactures runs while struggling to hit the long ball. Ultimately, it results in an inconsistent offense that sometimes executes, and often flounders.

The White Sox will cover the spread if Cease continues his dominance over the Guardians. He has already shown that he can defeat them and now hopes to continue the trend as he opposes Bieber.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Guardians and the White Sox are only separated by two games in the standings. Ultimately, both teams have a shot at the division title. Cease seems to be the more dominant pitcher, and capable of taking over this game. Expect the White Sox to ride Cease and pull out the two-run victory. This game feels like a 4-2 finish.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+150)