The Seattle Mariners (12-16) visit the Oakland Athletics (6-23) in the first game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Mariners are fourth in the AL West and have won just four of their last 10 games. They are dealing with some injuries, though. Julio Rodriguez, Ty France and Andres Munoz are three of their better players hurt at the moment. The Mariners have now dropped to last in the MLB in batting average. However, they are top-10 in the MLB in ERA. The Mariners have a good chance to build upon in that in this series.

The Athletics are the worst team in the MLB. They have a 7.72 ERA which is worst in the league by almost two runs. They are also bottom-10 in the MLB in batting average. They do have some promising young prospects, but not many are playing up to their potential. Oakland has not won a series yet this season, but they will look to do that against a struggling Mariners team.

Bryce Miller will be making his major league debut in this game while Mason Miller starts for the Athletics.

Here are the Mariners-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+118)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are facing a struggling pitcher. Miller has made two starts this season and has been just average. He has thrown 8 1/3 innings and given up nine hits. He throws a lot of strikes and has a fastball that reaches triple digits. The Mariners do not hit well, but if they can sit on the fastball and drive it, they will win this game and cover the spread.

Seattle may not have some of their better hitters in this game, but Jarred Kelenic has been hitting extremely well. He is the only player on the Mariners hitting above .250, so he needs to lead the team right now. If Kelenic can get on base and drive in some runs, the Mariners will cover this spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics are facing a pitcher making his MLB debut. In the minors, Miller has thrown 19 2/3 innings and struck out 18 while walking only three. He has the control and pounds the zone, but he does not get many swing and misses. Miller has also allowed batters to hit .280 off of him this season in the minors. The Athletics do struggle at the plate, but they will have a chance to welcome Miller to the bigs in this game.

Brent Rooker leads the team in home runs and RBI and the Athletics need him to have a big game. If he can stay hot in this game and drive in some runs, the Athletics will keep themselves within a run. Jesus Aguilar and Shea Langeliers are also players the Athletics need to count on in this game.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

This game is featuring two young pitchers and two struggling teams. It will come down to which pitcher is on his A-game. Mason Miller has two starts under his belt and is getting more comfortable on the team. Expect the Athletics to keep this game close and possibly win.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-142), Over 8 (-114)