The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Angels prediction and pick.

George Kirby goes to the hill for the Mariners, while Shohei Ohtani takes the bump for the Angels.

George Kirby has been fantastic for the Mariners as the team closes in on its first playoff berth since 2001. Kirby needed several weeks to adjust to the big-league game after being called up from the minors early in the season. He absorbed information like a sponge, endured a few bumpy outings, and has settled into a steady groove. He has only gotten better as the weeks and months have passed. He will definitely join Luis Castillo as one of the starters the Mariners send to the mound in the upcoming American League Wild Card Series. He has been that good and that trustworthy. Kirby is one of several young pitchers the Mariners have cultivated and turned into a high-end arm. Kirby hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in a start since June 27. He has very rarely given up more than two earned runs in any start over the past two and a half months. His ERA is under three runs, at 2.98. He has dramatically helped Seattle in this run to a playoff spot, making this 2022 season one of the more special journeys in Mariner history.

Shohei Ohtani might not be the American League MVP — that would be Aaron Judge — but he is the best player in baseball, and no one should seriously question that claim. No man in the entire history of baseball had ever hit 30 or more home runs in a season while winning 10 or more games as a pitcher. Shohei Ohtani became the first human being to ever do that. That’s the best player in baseball, folks, and it’s not a close call. Judge deserves the MVP trophy for his historic season. He is likely to pass Roger Maris and hit 62 homers, which — given the steroid era — would make Judge the first “clean” 62-home-run hitter in history. Judge would also become the single-season American League home run leader. Maris’s 61 is currently the A.L. record. That’s an MVP year. But: Ohtani IS the best player in the American League and, for that matter, the entire sport. The Angels will need a big 2023 season so that Ohtani doesn’t get any ideas about leaving for another team where he can win a championship in the future.

Why The Mariners Could Cover the Spread

The Mariners scored seven runs on Friday. They hammered the San Diego Padres in their previous game on Wednesday. This offense is playing well. The M’s can get to Ohtani and score three or four runs, which — given the way George Kirby and the Seattle bullpen are pitching — would be more than enough to win against the Angels.

Why The Angels Could Cover the Spread

In Friday night’s win over the Mariners, Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suarez suffered a finger injury. Suarez has been outstanding for the Mariners in the second half of the season, launching big home runs in several games to keep Seattle in a comfortable playoff position. Not having him in the lineup is bad enough for the Mariners; not having him against Shohei Ohtani’s pitching is an even bigger blow. This is a very big deal in terms of sizing up this game. Seattle loses a lot in its batting order with Suarez out.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Suarez injury, plus Ohtani pitching for Los Angeles, makes it smart to take the Angels plus the run and a half on the run line.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5