MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022

The New York Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners tonight for game two of a three-game series where the Yankees won game one 7-2. Can they defend their home field once again or will the Mariners fire back? Let’s find out.

Here are the Mariners-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-138) (+144 ML)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+115) (-172 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners need to step up their game if they want a chance at making the playoffs this season. The American League in general has a lot of contenders for the playoffs and if they want in, they’re going to have to find a way to get back to winning games regularly. Currently, the Mariners are in second place in the AL West with an overall record of 55-49, 12.0 games behind the Astros for first place. Logan Gilbert will be getting the starting spot on the mound tonight for the Mariners as he is 10-4 this season, pitching a 2.78 ERA. He’s been on fire this season and will look to continue the hot streak with a win tonight.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are still the best team in baseball, for now, but have seen a small dip in their play lately since putting Giancarlo Stanton on the IL. But no need to fear as they are still the Yankees and can basically buy any player they’d like to fill his role; this time being Andrew Benintendi. The Yanks are 70-34 on the season so far and deservedly sit on top of the AL East, 12.0 games ahead of the Blue Jays. Starting on the bump tonight for the Yankees will be Jameson Taillon, who is 10-2 so far this season with a 3.72 ERA. He’s a top pitcher for a reason and will look to shut down the Mariners again tonight.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This is one of those weird games where it could honestly go either way. The Mariners are the best team on defense in the league, and the Yankees are one of the best teams on offense in the league. With that said, I’ll keep it short and sweet, just give me the over. Both of these pitchers are very good, but they also pitch more for hits than they do strikeouts. The over isn’t too bad, but I might even buy half a point to make it an even 8 just in case.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-114)