The Miami Marlins visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for game three of their three-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Last night was the Jorge Soler show for the Marlins. He has a three-run home run in the second, and a two-run shot in the fifth to notch his eighth and ninth home runs of the season. Jesus Luzardo went six innings and gave up just one run to get the win in the game. Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt took his first loss of the season, giving up six runs in just five innings of work. With the Diamondbacks taking game one of the series, the rubber match is on tap today in Arizona.

Here are the Marlins-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Diamondbacks Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-170)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

TV: BSFL/BSAZ

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:40 PM ET/ 12:40 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins come into the game one game under .500 on the season after their win yesterday. It has been a slight struggle as of late for Miami. They have lost six of their last eight games, including one against Arizona. Luis Arraez is having an amazing year. He is first in the majors with a .408 batting average and 8th in OPS. He is also on a 12-game hitting streak and is hitting .323 in May. While that is down from his season total, it is still impressive. Arraez has also wrecked right-handed pitching this year, hitting .434 with a home run and seven RBIs.

While Arraez has been hitting well, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been stealing bases. He has stolen 13 bases on the year, but only two so far this month. That may be because he is struggling at the plate overall. Chisholm is just hitting .154 this month, with an OBP of .258, and no extra-base hits. He has hit better against right so far this year, with a .260 batting average and five home runs to his name. Jorge Soler was the hero in yesterday’s game, and he will look to continue his good hitting. He is slugging .667 this month, sending four yards over the fence and driving in ten in May.

Miami will be sending Edward Cabrera to the mound today. He is currently 2-3 on the season with a 4.78 ERA. He has given up two or more runs in each start this year and has given up a home run in his last four starts. Cabrera has struggled with command at points this year. He has 25 walks this season in just 27 innings pitched.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona has been a solid breakout team so far this year. The offense has been solid, and some of the pitching has been good as well. Starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are having a good year, but depth has been an issue. The rest of the rotation has struggled, and they may need to find starting pitching help if they want to make a run to October. Luckily for the Diamondbacks, it will be Merrill Kelly on the mound today. He is currently 3-3 on the season with a 2.75 ERA. His losses have come primarily from a lack of run support or lack of defense. His first loss of the season saw two unearned runs. The next start saw him only get one run of support. He has pitched well this year, limiting walks and keeping runners from scoring.

Leading the team on offense has been Christian Walker. Walked has nine home runs and 28 RBIs on the season, with a .282 batting average. He has been on fire since May. So far this month he is hitting .400 with an OBP of .438 while hitting five home runs and scoring ten times this month. He has scored a run in six of his seven games this month and is starting to put together a nice hit streak as well.

This game may also be good for Geraldo Perdomo. He is hitting .380 on the season but has been crushing right-handed pitching. He is hitting .386 with two home runs and 16 RBIs against righties on the season. In five appearances in May, he is hitting .364 with an on-base percentage of .533. He also is coming off a game in which he stole two bases.

Final Marlins-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Arizona this year is 7-3 as a home favorite, and this game should be another win for them. They have the far better pitcher in this match-up and match up better against that pitcher than the Marlins. Perdomo and Walked have been pacing the offense nicely. If they can get on base, they may also have some luck stealing some bags. Perdomo just stole two, and Corbin Carroll has stolen ten this year. If they can get into scoring position, they will score and get another win.

Final Marlins-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (+140)