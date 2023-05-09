The Miami Marlins (17-19) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) for Game 2 of their three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arizona took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 5-2 win in the opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Marlins-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Diamondbacks Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+150)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Third in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 12-24 (33%)

Over Record: 15-20-1 (43%)

Miami continues to free-fall as they have now lost six of their last seven games after sweeping the Cubs at the end of April. While this series looked like a nice spot for them to get back on track considering they took 2/3 from the Diamondbacks earlier in the year, they were shut down by Zac Gallen and dropped the opener 5-2. Consequently, the Marlins need to find a way to generate runs as they’ve eclipsed five runs just once in their last eight games. That being said, tonight presents a nice opportunity to do just that as they take on an Arizona starter making the second start of his career. Brandon Pfaadt was torched in his debut – allowing nine hits and seven runs in 4.2 innings last week. As a result, the Marlins stand a strong chance of covering tonight provided they can control a frisky Diamondbacks offense.

Southpaw Jesus Luzardo (2-2) makes his eighth start of the season for the Marlins tonight. Despite being just 25 years old, Luzardo can confidently call himself an MLB veteran as he is in his fifth MLB season. The southpaw broke out last season thanks to a 3.32 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in a career-high 100.1 innings pitched. He looks well on pace to surpass that workload this season. Through seven starts Luzardo holds a strong 3.66 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 39.1 innings pitched. He continues to hold a strong strikeout rate with 9.8 K/9. While he has allowed 6+ hits in four of his last five outings, Luzardo has mitigated the damage and recorded three quality starts thus far.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Second in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 20-15 (57%)

Over Record: 18-15-2 (55%)

Arizona continues to look like a serious contender as we are more than a fifth of the way through the season. The Diamondbacks sit in second place in a jam-packed NL West thanks to winning three of their last five series. While they dropped an earlier series to Miami, their 5-2 win in yesterday’s opener leaves Arizona backers with a ton of optimism heading into game two. That being said, there is a lot up in the air with rookie Brandon Pfaadt making his second career start after he was lit up in his debut last week. Consequently, the Diamondbacks likely need to continue their hot stretch at the plate and support their rookie starter. Arizona currently ranks seventh in runs and fifth in total bases per game – setting them up for another high-scoring night tonight.

Rookie Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) makes the second start of his career tonight. The MLB’s No. 51 prospect tore up Triple-A and garnered sky-high expectations when he got called up last week. Pfaadt looked solid through four innings despite giving up a pair of solo home runs. However, the wheels fell off in the fifth when Pfaadt allowed five earned didn’t finish the inning. Although Arizona eventually won the game, Pfaadt’s seven earned and eight hits allowed certainly weren’t what fans were hoping for when he got called up. That being said, the Rangers boast a much stronger offense than his opponent tonight. Considering the Marlins average the fewest runs per game in the league, look for Pfaadt to bounce back as he auditions for an extended stay with the big league club.

Pfaadt should at least have the support of his offense tonight as last night marked the seventh time in eight games they scored at least four runs. First baseman Christian Walker (.289 average, nine home runs, 28 RBI) continued his torrid start to the season in the opener. He went 2/4 with a home run, a double, and two RBI.

Final Marlins-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Despite Pfaadt’s struggles in his debut, I like him to bounce back and shut down a weak Marlins lineup. Consequently, the Diamondbacks should cover with ease given how potent their own offense has been.

Final Marlins-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-182)