MLB odds: Marlins vs. Reds prediction, odds and pick – 7/27/2022

The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins for an NL matchup Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Reds prediction and pick.

The Reds took Game 1 while the Marlins won last night. With Game 4 tomorrow, this game will be an important one as one of these struggling teams will have a chance to win three of four. Jonathan India smashed a Grand Slam in the win on Monday while last night’s affair proved to be a pitching duel. Pablo Lopez pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits, one run, and struck out 11. Hunter Greene also pitched one of his better games of the season going 6.1 innings and allowing only two runs.

Here are the Marlins-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Reds Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-162)

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Marlins tonight is left-hander Braxton Garrett. The 24-year-old is (2-3) with a 3.42 ERA in 47 innings this year. His last two starts were both against the Pittsburgh Pirates and he pitched well in both appearances. In 12 combined innings, he allowed four hits, one run, and struck out 18. Garrett is proving he can pitch at this level and he is also proof of how dangerous this rotation is. If the young starter can give the marlins another quality start then they will have a chance to cover this spread and have a chance to win the series.

The bad news about this series so far, despite the win is that they have four runs combined in the two games. The Marlins’ offense is struggling to score runs. Not having All-Star Jazz Chisholm in the lineup will hurt you, but fellow All-Star Garrett Cooper is also on the 10-day IL. The offense is going to struggle for a while so they need players like Avisail Garcia, Joey Wendle, Jesus Sanchez, and Jesus Aguilar to come together and string together some runs tonight.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Reds tonight is All-Star Luis Castillo. Castillo started the season on the IL but since his return to the Reds has been on an elite level. His last four starts might be the best consecutive starts by any starter from any team in 2022. Going back to June 28 against the Cubs, Castillo has pitched 27 innings combined allowing 17 hits, three runs, and struck out 33 hitters. Castillo also struck out two hitters in the 2022 All-Star Game. The Reds are surely excited to see him pitch for the first time in the second half.

The Reds offense scored 11 in the first game but only one last night. Cincinnati will need to see the Game 1 offense which saw multiple extra-base hits as well as the slam from India. The lineup will need Brandon Drury, Joey Votto, and Tommy Pham to help get back on track against Garrett. Drury is putting together a solid campaign for the Reds and it was a shock to see him snubbed for the All-Star Game. He’s tied for 20th in the majors with 19 home runs, is 23rd in RBIs with 57, and is 25th with a .846 OPS. He plays even better at home with a .293 batting average and 11 of his 19 bombs at Great American Ball Park.

Final Marlins-Reds Prediction & Pick

Castillo is on the bump for Cincinnati and they are at home. Take the Reds to cover this spread with one of the best pitchers in baseball set to start.

Final Marlins-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+134)