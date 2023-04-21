Friday night baseball under the lights will be at the center of the baseball world as the New York Mets head to the golden coast to take on the San Francisco Giants. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Mets-Giants prediction and pick will be revealed.

Off to a tremendous start at 13-7, the Mets ended up abusing the Giants 24 hours ago en route to a 9-4 decisive victory on the road, As it stands, New York is one of the hottest teams in the country with wins in 11 of their last 13 wins. In line for his first start of the season will be former Padre in the southpaw Joey Lucchesi, who hasn’t; pitched since June 21st, 2021 when he underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after.

Unlike the Mets, the Giants have struggled to begin the season to an extremely underwhelming 6-12 record. After getting roasted by New York a night ago, San Francisco will look to bounce back with righty Anthony DeSclafani making his fourth start on the season. So far, DeSclafani is 1-0 with a minuscule 1.42 ERA on the young season.

Here are the Mets-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Giants Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+150)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Mets vs. Giants

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area/ SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:15 ET/7:15 PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Ladies and gentleman, don’t look now, but the Mets are coming! After reaching the Wild Card a year ago, it was the San Diego Padres that played spoiler in sending the Mets home packing for good. Fast forward a year later, and New York is eager to exact revenge.

In order for the Mets to gain control of this contest and cover the spread in doing so, it will end up being important that New York continues to get stellar starts from a pitching staff that currently has none of the All-Stars in the lineup that they were counting on. While veteran Justin Verlander continues to work his way back from a lingering injury, certified ace Max Scherzer was recently suspended ten games due to violating the MLB ban on foreign substances. Alas, Joey Lucchesi will have big shoes to fill, but if he pitches even a tad like the future hall-of-famers, then New York might cover the spread yet again.

Of course, not many offenses around the league have scored as many runs as the Mets thus far, as New York has crossed the plate 97 times in their opening 20 games of the season. For obvious reasons, another main component of possibly covering the spread will happen to come in the form of Pete Alonso and his exceptional home-run hitting power. Within the last few years, Alonso has catapulted his way to becoming one of the more premier power hitters in the game. This happened to be on display when the former Florida Gators product hit his MLB-leading ninth-home run into the Bay Area air to put the Mets on top for good in last night’s contest. Another repeated effort from Alonso could be just what the doctor ordered en route to a spread-covering victory.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

As bad as things have been to open up the season for the San Francisco Giants, there is still hope at Oracle Park that the Giants can get the job done. While their recent stretch of play doesn’t necessarily echo that same statement, starter Anthony DeSclafani might have a word or two to say about that.

Without a doubt, DeSclafani’s room for error will be slimmer than most, as not only is he going up against a stout Mets offense, but he also can’t count on his own team for a whole lot of run support. At the moment, San Francisco is tied for 20th in the league in runs scored, as they often undergo inconsistent dry spells that stunt the success and growth of the ball club.

However, this was not the case in yesterday’s matchup, as it was the Giants’ pitching that let the team down. For that reason alone, it will be vital for DeSclafani to pitch deep into this one considering that San Francisco will want to keep their bullpen fresh.

In order to put themselves over the top in an “upset” effort over the Mets, also keep your eyes peeled on the red-hot third-baseman in J.D. Davis. As a whole, Davis has been a thorn in the side of opposing pitching as he has raked an extremely lethal .328 to go along with four homers and already 13 RBIs on the season. If Davis gets a pitch he likes, then the Mets could end up licking their wounds.

Final Mets-Giants Prediction & Pick

Although it seems that both of these teams are heading in opposite directions, I expect this one to be a low-scoring, pitcher’s duel between Lucchesi and DeSclafani. However, the Mets will make the necessary plays down the stretch to pull away late.

Final Mets-Giants Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+150)