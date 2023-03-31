Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will play Game 2 of their respective seasons with a showdown at LoanDepot Park. We’re in Miami sharing our MLB odds series, making a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mets defeated the Marlins 5-3 on Opening Day at LoanDepot Park. Significantly, they scored their first three runs using small ball, scoring two on sacrifice flies. But the score remained 3-0 Mets heading into the bottom half of the sixth inning with the Marlins ready to strike. Then, newcomer Luis Arraez clipped an RBI double to deep right-center field to put the Marlins on the board. Garrett Cooper blasted a two-run shot to right-center field to tie the game up. However, the Mets struck back in the seventh inning as Brandon Nimmo slugged a 2-RBI double to center field to give the Mets the lead for good.

Max Scherzer tossed six innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Additionally, the bullpen tossed three scoreless innings while allowing one hit. David Robertson converted the save in the ninth. Meanwhile, 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara threw 5 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and four walks. It was not the best performance in his 2023 debut, but he came away with a no-decision.

The Mets came into opening day on the heels of a season where they went 13-6 against the Marlins. Likewise, they went 7-2 in Miami. The Mets have now gone 10-8 over the past 18 games in Miami.

David Peterson will start for the Mets on Friday. Significantly, he comes off a season where he went 7-5 with a 3.83 ERA through 28 starts. Jesus Luzardo will start for the Marlins. Furthermore, he is coming off a season where he went 4-7 with a 3.32 ERA through 18 starts.

Here are the Mets-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+150)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mets vs. Marlins

TV: MLBN

Stream: MLB

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are one of the three contenders in a loaded NL east division. Thus, it was not surprising to see them start the season with a victory. They did everything right and executed at the right time.

Francisco Lindor did well, going 1 for 4 with an RBI. Likewise, Starling Marte went 2 for 4 at the plate. The 2022 NL Batting Champion Jeff McNeil went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Thus, it was not a shock to see him pick up right where he left off. But Pete Alonso went 0 for 4 while walking once and striking out once. Meanwhile, Eduardo Escobar went 1 for 4 at the plate.

The Mets totaled eight hits as a unit. Additionally, they only left two runners on base. The Mets did not destroy the baseball but they also took advantage of the chances they got. Now, the Mets will attempt to do it again against Luzardo, who they did fairly well against in 2022.

The Mets will cover the spread if Peterson tosses an efficient game. Likewise, the bullpen must replicate the strong effort they showcased on opening day. The hitters must once again capitalize on their chances.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have added some new pieces. However, it still resulted in a season-opening loss. The Marlins will attempt to get it right on the second day of the season as they face Peterson.

Cooper showcased his boom-or-bust style by going 1 for 4 with a home run. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 0 for 4 in his season debut. Jon Berti had a pinch-hit appearance and did not get on base. Conversely, Arraez made a splash in his Miami debut by going 2 for 4 with one RBI. But Jean Segura went 0 for 3. Unfortunately, the hitting could not capitalize on all their chances. Miami managed all their scoring in one inning.

The bullpen also failed to pick up their starter. Therefore, they coughed up the game after the offense gave them three runs. It is something they must work on to have a chance against the Mets.

The Marlins will cover the spread if Luzardo can go six innings. Also, Chisholm must produce at the plate. The defense cannot make any more errors.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Marlins played the Mets tough in the opener. Thus, expect them to find a way to bounce back against a slightly weaker starting pitcher. The Marlins make this a game and cover the odds.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-182)