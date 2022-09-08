MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022

The Washington Nationals will finish a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals as the teams meet at Busch Stadium. Now, it’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Cardinals prediction and pick.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals completed an insane ninth-inning comeback to stun the Nationals in front of an ecstatic crowd at Busch Stadium. Today, they will look to try and take the series.

Things started well for the Cards when Paul Goldschmidt slammed a monster shot into Big Mac Land. It was his 35th of the season, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Later, the Nats fought back when Cesar Hernandez tripled to right, knotting the game up. Washington added more in the eighth when Joe Meneses singled to right, giving them a 2-1 lead. Then, Luke Voit lifted a shot into deep left field for a two-run blast. The home run was his 19th of the season, and sixth as a member of the Nationals, giving Washington a 4-1 lead. The Nats led 5-1 heading into the ninth. Then, things unraveled.

Nolan Arenado started the scoring by doubling to right to cut the deficit to 5-2. Next, Yadier Molina singled to left-center field to add a run. The Cards trailed 5-4 with runners on first and second and Tommy Edman at the plate. Subsequently, Edman blasted a double over the head of left-fielder Alex Call, driving in both runners for the walk-off win.

Today, the Nationals turn to Josiah Gray on the hill. Gray is 7-9 with a 4.91 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing six earned runs on six hits, including two home runs while also walking four. Gray faced the Cards on July 31, taking the loss while going five innings and allowing four earned runs on five hits, including one home run. Amazingly, he has done better on the road in 2022, going 5-2 with a 3.64 ERA over 13 starts.

Adam Wainwright takes the mound for the Cardinals. Wainwright is 10-9 with a 3.21 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing four earned runs on nine hits. Wainwright is 10-5 with a 3.09 ERA over 19 career outings against the Nats. However, he has not faced them this season. Wainwright is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA over 15 starts at home this year.

Here are the Nationals-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Cardinals Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+112)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nats can hit the ball sometimes. Therefore, it gives them an excellent chance to compete. Washington did all its damage in the later innings yesterday. Ultimately, the pitching staff blew away the lead.

Voit was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Nelson Cruz went 1 for 3 with two runs. Luis Garcia was 1 for 4. However, no other National player could muster up a solid day.

The bullpen unraveled at the worst time. First, they got reliable performances from the setup men, including an inning from Carl Edwards. But it would not be enough, as Kyle Finnegan struggled. Unfortunately, he allowed all five earned runs on four hits and two walks in the ninth.

The Nationals will cover the spread if they can replicate their good hitting. Additionally, they will excel if Gray pitches well. Washington also needs a reasonable effort from its bullpen. Additionally, they cannot allow free bases.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cards are enjoying life with a significant division lead. Additionally, they have an outside chance to catch the New York Mets for the number two seed in the National League.

Their starting pitching was okay last night, but the bullpen struggled in the seventh and eighth innings. However, their hitting came alive when they needed it the most. Goldschmidt not only had a home run but got on base to score the first run of the ninth. Then, Arenado contributed and finished the night going 2 for 4. The two best hitters in the lineup sparked the Cardinals and inspired everyone. Moreover, it helped fuel the comeback and lay the groundwork for another victory.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if they get better pitching all-around. Also, they cover if the lineup can come alive earlier in the game and give St. Louis a cushion.

Final Nationals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Wainwright used to be an ace. Now, he is good, but not great. Gray is good on the road but a lousy pitcher. However, the Cardinals are getting hot at the right time. Expect St. Louis to strike earlier than last night and produce enough runs to put the game out of reach. Then, look for the bullpen to produce better results than last night.

Final Nationals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-134)