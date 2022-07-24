The Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Nationals Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Erick Fedde gets the ball for the Nationals, while Corbin Martin makes the start for the Diamondbacks.

Erick Fedde has a 4.91 ERA, but he is not an easy pitcher to figure out. Don’t assume that Fedde will cough up five runs every time he takes the mound, because he doesn’t. Fedde’s ERA is as high as it is because, although he has given up three runs or fewer in most of his starts this year, he has had one bad start in three of the four months of the season: one in April, one in May, one in July. Those three starts have produced this composite stat line: 7 2/3 innings pitched, 20 earned runs allowed. You can do the quick math and realize that’s an ERA of more than 22 runs. Fedde has been a decent pitcher — five innings pitched, two runs allowed, more or less — in many of his starts this year. That’s unspectacular but hardly bad. Yet, his three awful starts have completely distorted his totals.

Corbin Martin has pitched fewer than 15 innings this year. He hasn’t made an appearance since May 4. He made a handful of appearances in April and has a very small career sample size in the major leagues. It isn’t much bigger than his 2022 body of work. He is a complete and total mystery in this game, and it’s not worth trying to speculate what he will bring to the table after two and a half months away from the big leagues.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Nationals-Diamondbacks MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Diamondbacks Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-182)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

Why The Nationals Could Cover the Spread

The fact that Corbin Martin is a complete unknown doesn’t guarantee that the Nationals will hit him well, but this is not a proven and tested major-league pitcher. This is definitely the Nationals’ chance to awaken from their offensive slumber and put a lot of runs on the board in Phoenix, grabbing a much-needed win in a bleak period for the franchise, which knows that Juan Soto is about to be traded. This is a great opportunity for Washington to break out of its losing, light-hitting ways.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover the Spread

After hammering the Nationals in the first two games of this series, the D-Backs will come to the ballyard confident that they can score another boatload of runs. Corbin Martin might give up five or six runs, but the Diamondbacks have averaged over eight runs per game in the first two games of this series. They know they can attack Erick Fedde and post a huge number in the final game of this weekend series.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Corbin Martin could surprise us, but the Diamondbacks having to use an unproven pitcher certainly gives the Nationals a great chance to win, or at least cover.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5