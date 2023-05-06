Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Diamondbacks.

The Washington Nationals won three out of four games against the Chicago Cubs this week. They went to Phoenix on Friday to start this weekend series and hoped to maintain the momentum they had established. They ran into Merrill Kelly. The Diamondback starter shut them down, allowing an early-inning solo home run and nothing else. Arizona grabbed a 3-1 win to cool off the Nationals and simultaneously improve its place in the National League wild card standings.

It is too early for teams other than the St. Louis Cardinals to worry about the National League postseason right now, but the Diamondbacks — who came close to finishing at .500 in an encouraging 2022 season marked by growth and development for a lot of young players — definitely want to be part of the N.L. wild card chase. Making the playoffs is probably more of a hope than an expectation, but it’s definitely an expectation to compete for a playoff spot and at least continue the organization’s forward progression. If the D-Backs can at least play meaningful games in September this year, their young core can gain crucial experience which would put the club in position to make a serious run at the playoffs in 2024 and build toward championship dreams in the not-too-distant future.

By playing solid baseball now and staying several games above .500 in the month of May, the D-Backs are giving themselves a chance to play meaningful late-season baseball in 2023. Doing that would make this season valuable, regardless of the end result.

Here are the Nationals-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Diamondbacks Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-178)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

TV: MASN (Nationals) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have gotten good pitching this past week. Even in their loss on Friday, they held the Diamondbacks to just three runs. Now they get to send MacKenzie Gore to the mound. Gore is the Washington starting pitcher with the most upside. He came over in the big Juan Soto trade. Gore is very likely to stay out of the big inning and limit what the D-Backs achieve on offense. Keep in mind that Washington is getting a run and a half on the run line, so losing by one is still a cover for the Nats. Arizona is sending starter Tommy Henry to the mound. He has a 6.52 ERA. Washington clearly has the advantage in the pitching matchup. The Nationals look like the far more attractive choice in this game.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have the better offense when compared to Washington. They have more speed and more power. Their acquisitions from the Toronto Blue Jays in the trade which sent Daulton Varsho to Canada have been good. Gabby Moreno looks like their catcher of the future, with a productive bat which puts balls in play and helps Arizona manufacture runs. Arizona is clearly a better team than Washington, and that’s ample reason to take the D-Backs here.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are the better team, but the Nationals have the edge in the pitching matchup. Stay away from this game. It feels like a coin flip, and that’s not the time to bet.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5