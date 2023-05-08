The Washington Nationals (14-20) visit the San Francisco Giants (15-18) in the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Monday at 9:45 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Giants prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Nationals-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Giants Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-113)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-106)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Giants

TV: MASN/2, NBCS Bay Area

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/ 6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Fifth in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 21-13 (62%)

Over Record: 14-18-2 (44%)

Washington looked to be turning a corner after winning three of four from the Cubs but fell back down to earth in their series at Arizona. That being said, their offense showed signs of life in the last two games in which they dropped seven and nine runs against the Diamondbacks. Those runs were a welcome sign for a Nationals team that struggled to score in the early part of the season. Washington averages the fourth-fewest runs and second-fewest total bases per game. While they strike out at the lowest rate in the MLB, they rank last in isolated power and second to last in both slugging percentage and home run rate. Consequently, they need to keep up their recent hot stretch on offense if they want any shot at covering with a rookie on the mound.

Rookie Jake Irvin (0-0) makes the second start of his career tonight for Washington. The 26-year-old righty got called up last week to replace the injured Chad Kuhl in the Nationals’ starting rotation. Irvin looked sharp in his debut – holding the Cubs to just one run on two hits in 4.1 innings of work. He struck out three in his debut but did allow four walks. While Irvin was far from a sure-fire prospect, he looked solid enough in his debut and certainly has a lot of motivation to pitch well with his spot in the majors up in the air going forward.

With a rookie on the bump tonight, Washington needs to find a way to generate offense if they want to keep things close. That starts with infielder Luis Garcia who is coming off a monster weekend against the Diamondbacks in which he went 8/13 with two doubles and a home run. Garcia has thrived since moving up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup and he should stay hot tonight matched up with a righty.

Aside from Garcia, outfielder Lane Thomas has found his power stroke in recent games. Over his last seven games, Thomas holds a .292 average but has mashed three homers and collected 18 total bases. After hitting 17 bombs last season, Thomas hadn’t hit a homer run yet prior to this last week but looks to be heating up at the right time.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Fourth in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 16-17 (49%)

Over Record: 16-16-1 (50%)

San Francisco suddenly has life after starting the season just 6-12. Since then, the Giants rebounded with series wins over the Cardinals, Astros, and Brewers. Although they dropped two in Mexico City to the Padres during that span, San Francisco quietly looks more and more like a formidable opponent. Perhaps the biggest reason for their turnaround has been their offense. The Giants average the 12th-most runs per game and ninth-most total bases per game. As a result, with arguably their best pitcher on the mound, the Giants just need their offense to stay hot if they want to cover tonight.

Righty Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) makes his seventh start of the season for the Giants tonight. The 33-year-old finds himself in the midst of the best season of his career in the early goings. After a strong San Francisco debut in 2021, DeSclafani missed nearly all of 2022. He started red-hot this year, compiling a 2.14 ERA and 0.82 WHIP through 38 innings. Perhaps most impressive about DeSclafani’s start has been his walk numbers. With just three walks through his first six starts, the righty looks calm and in control. Additionally, he is coming off his best start of the year. He picked up his third win of the season in last week’s start against the Astros. DeSclafani held the defending champs to no runs and just three hits in eight innings of work. Consequently, he projects for a monster night against the lowly Washington offense.

Final Nationals-Giants Prediction & Pick

Despite some recent success on offense for Washington, DeSclafani has been lights out this season and should do more than enough to shut the Nationals down.

Final Nationals-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-106)