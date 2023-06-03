The Baltimore Orioles take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Giants.

The Baltimore Orioles were a money line underdog on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants. This was because Logan Webb was the starter for the Giants. He is San Francisco's ace. The Orioles also might have been priced as an underdog because of what happened earlier in the week in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Oakland Athletics, easily the worst team in baseball and easily a team which will lose 100 games this season (it's not even going to be a close call, in case you're wondering), won a series from the Atlanta Braves, the team many believe is the National League favorite. The A's got great pitching in a couple of games and managed to win two out of three from Atlanta, which had just finished a homestand and then had to make a cross-country flight. The Braves looked sluggish upon getting into Oakland. They did win on Wednesday to avoid a sweep, but that was a 4-2 decision. Their offense never got untracked against the A's.

The Orioles could have lost focus against the Giants on Friday. They could have lacked clarity and energy.

They won.

The Orioles got out of trouble in a few tense innings. They forged a 2-2 tie through five innings, scored once, and made that one run stand up thanks to their lights-out bullpen. The Orioles were an underdog against an inferior team, but they found a way to win.

Now they face Alex Cobb, San Francisco's other top-tier pitcher in 2023. Are the Orioles favored this time? You can see for yourself below:

Here are the Orioles-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Giants Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-182)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8 (+102)

Under: 8 (-124)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

How To Watch Orioles vs. Giants

TV: MASN (Orioles) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

*Watch Orioles-Giants LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are a quality team, period. You saw them cover the spread as an underdog on Friday night. Keep in mind that they're the underdog here. They could lose by one run and still cover. Given how well Baltimore pitches, and given how many close games this team wins — thanks to Felix Bautista and the rest of the bullpen — the O's are a good bet to win this game, but even if they do lose, chances are they're going to be very close in the late innings, which makes Baltimore +1.5 on the run line a really good play even if you're unwilling to pull the trigger on the money line.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have Alex Cobb on the mound. Logan Webb, the ace of the San Francisco staff, pitched well against the O's on Friday night. Cobb can do the same on Saturday night. The Orioles are a strong team, but their offense can go through rough patches. Cobb can contain them much as Webb did. If San Francisco can score four runs, it frankly should win this game. Cobb is more likely than not to hold Baltimore to three runs or fewer, and very possibly two runs or fewer.

Final Orioles-Giants Prediction & Pick

Baltimore covered as an underdog on the run line Friday. Why change now? Take Baltimore.

Final Orioles-Giants Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5