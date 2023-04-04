Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Baltimore Orioles are on the road to take on the Texas Rangers in game two of their series Tuesday night at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Let’s check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Orioles-Rangers prediction and pick.

Baltimore (2-2) got some much-needed pitching help after surrendering 27 runs in their first three games of the season against the Boston Red Sox.

Tyler Wells was perfect, pitching five innings while allowing no hits or walks and recording two strikeouts. The Orioles are hoping for repeat success from their pitching staff for their first winning streak of the season.

Texas (3-1) looked like they could do no wrong in their first season series against Philadelphia. Then. reality kicked in when they faced off against Baltimore.

The Rangers offense, which had 27 runs in their first two games, has come back down to earth, as they’ve only scored two runs in their last two games. They are going to need more of their earlier success to get back on track Tuesday night.

Here are the Orioles-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rangers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +120

Texas Rangers: -142

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Win

The Orioles’ lineup has been the main talking point for the early success of this team. They are third in the league in batting average (.298 BA), seventh in runs per game (6.25 runs), and third in OPS (.942 OPS).

The offense carried them in their first win of the season, but it was their stifling pitching that got the job done against Texas on Monday night.

Kyle Gibson (1-0, 7.20 ERA) will look to rebound when he takes on the slumping Rangers offense Tuesday night.

He may be catching the Rangers at the right time, as they have only mustered up two runs on nine hits in their last two games. If he is able to limit the Rangers, the Orioles can put up enough runs to keep their winning ways going.

Why The Rangers Could Win

The Rangers started out the season on fire, sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies but an offense that had 27 runs in the first two games only generated two in as many games.

Even with the mini slump, they still are at the top of the league in most statistical categories- and it’s been Mitch Garver who’s been leading the charge. He has two home runs and six RBIs to start the season.

On the mound, making his season and Texas Rangers debut, is lefty Andrew Heaney. Heaney finished last season with a 4-4 record and a 3.10 ERA.

The Rangers are hoping he can keep that momentum going into his first full season with the new squad. When Heaney is on, he has some electric stuff that is hard to hit. if tonight is one of those nights, Texas has a great chance to get back on track.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick

While the Orioles’ offense will most likely carry this team for the majority of the season, I expect it to be tough for them to do so in this matchup against Heaney.

Also, I expect the Rangers to get back to smacking the ball against Gibson, who is stepping in to start one day earlier than originally planned. At the current price for Rangers, they are worth the play on the moneyline.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers (-142)