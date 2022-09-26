The Baltimore Orioles will travel to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox with a Monday night matchup at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below.

Baltimore has been clinging to playoff contention for months now, with a 79-73 record with ten games remaining on the schedule. Baltimore is eliminated from winning the division, which was never realistic, but are just four games out of the final Wild Card spot.

An awful season for Boston has put the team in last place in the AL East with a 72-80 record. Boston has been eliminated from the playoffs officially, bringing the 2023 season to the forefront for the fanbase. Continuity is important, and Alex Cora and Chaim Bloom will both return.

Here are the Orioles-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+152)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Lyles gets the ball in this series opener. Lyles has started 30 games, going an even 11-11 with a 4.50 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 170 innings. Lyles leads the team in inning pitched, strikeouts, games started, and wins. Lyles spun a masterpiece in his last start, throwing a one-run complete game victory against Detroit, striking out six while walking none. Lyles’ 2.5 walks per nine innings would be the lowest since 2012 for the veteran righty. New closer Felix Bautista headlines a strong bullpen. Bautista has saved 15 games, pitching to a 2.23 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 64.2 innings. Setup man Dillon Tate has appeared in 64 games, pitching to a 2.70 ERA in 70 innings, holding opponents to a .219 batting average. Cionel Perez has turned in a 1.32 ERA in his 63 appearances.

Anthony Santander leads the team with 29 home runs, and is tied for the lead with 82 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is second with 22 home runs, and is tied with Santander for the lead with 82 RBI. Rookie catcher Adley Rutschman has solidified himself as the brightest young catcher in the league with 12 home runs, leading the team with 32 doubles and 58 walks. Austin Hays is tied for the team lead with 32 doubles. Cedric Mullins has stolen 31 bases, hit 31 doubles and 15 home runs, while leading the team with a .261 batting average. Jorge Mateo leads the team with 33 stolen bases.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Connor Seabold is tonight’s starting pitcher for Boston. Seabold has been miserable this season, going 0-4 with a 10.47 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. Seabold’s best start came on July 3rd, when he tossed four innings of one run baseball against the Cubs. Boston’s scrapheap bullpen has been awful in the second half, a big reason for the poor record. John Schreiber is the best option of the group, with a 2.18 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 62 innings.

Rafael Devers leads the offense with his powerful bat, hitting 27 home runs and 84 RBI to lead the team, while ranking second with 39 doubles and a .289 batting average. Xander Bogaerts leads the team and is second in the American League with a .314 batting average, adding 14 home runs and 38 doubles. JD Martinez leads the team with 40 doubles, hitting .269 with 12 home runs. Alex Verdugo has blasted 10 home runs and 71 RBI, adding 37 doubles with a .283 batting average. Boston leads the league with 336 doubles, and ranks fifth with a .258 batting average.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Boston is limping to the finish line and Baltimore is scratching for that final Wild Card spot.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Baltimore -1.5 (+152), under 9.5 (-104)