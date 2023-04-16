The Baltimore Orioles take on the Chicago White Sox in the final game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was taken by the Orioles. The White Sox struck first when Jake Burger hit a solo shot to left-center, putting the White Sox up 1-0. Chicago would then score two in the sixth on a pair of singles. Baltimore was down 3-0 going into the seventh, but managed to put up four runs on the White Sox bullpen in the top half of the inning. They would tack on two more for good measure in the eighth. Baltimore took game one of the series 6-3. Adley Rutschman had three RBI in the win.

Game two was a back and forth affair. Baltimore was up 4-2 heading into the bottom half of the sixth inning. Jake Burger stepped up to the plate with a man on and hit his third home run of the year to tie the game. The game would eventually become tied 5-5 in extras when Rutschman grounded into a fielders choice to take the lead 6-5. Chicago did not quit, though. Yasmani Grandal doubled to tie the game 6-6. Two batters later, rookie Oscar Colas singled to walk it off, sending the White Sox home with a 7-6 win.

Both games featured a comeback and some exciting late inning heroics. Game three should be just as good.

Here are the Orioles-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-White Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-178)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Orioles vs. White Sox

TV: MASN, NBC Sports Chicago

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore is a gritty team. They always find a way to keep themselves in ballgames. This is thanks to their hitting, more specifically Rutschman, Jorge Mateo and Austin Hays. All of these players are hitting above .340 on the year. The Orioles will have a tough task Sunday afternoon as they face Dylan Cease, but if these three players can have a good game, they will keep it close once again.

On that same note, the Orioles need to find a way to get Cease out of the game and into the White Sox bullpen. Chicago has a bullpen ERA of 7.32. This ranks them dead last in the MLB. The White Sox bullpen has given up the second most hits, third most runs and they have the highest WHIP. Dylan Cease might be a stud, but Chicago’s relievers can not figure it out. If Baltimore can get into the bullpen before the seventh inning, they will have a chance to cover the spread, or even win.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has their Cy Young candidate on the mound Sunday afternoon. Dylan Cease has a 1.65 ERA in three starts this season. In 16 1/3 innings pitched Cease is sixth in K/9 and eighth in WHIP. He has allowed just six hits on the entire year. Anytime Cease takes the mound, the White Sox have a chance of winning. If he can have another good game, Chicago should have no problem covering the spread.

The White Sox will be taking on Grayson Rodriguez. He has allowed 10 hits in just over nine innings pitched. The White Sox have a dangerous offense and seven of their regulars in the lineup are batting over .270 against right handed pitching. Chicago has a chance to hit the ball around in this one.

Final Orioles-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Baltimore is a solid team, but so are the White Sox. Chicago is even better when Cease pitches. Expect Cease to mow down this lineup and allow the White Sox to take a commanding lead.

Final Orioles-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+146), Under 8 (-115)