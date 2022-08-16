MLB odds: Padres vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022

The Miami Marlins host the San Diego Padres for Game 2 of the 3-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with A Padres-Marlins prediction and pick.

Miami took the first game by the score of 3-0 in a shutout. NL CY Young favorite Sandy Alcantara pitched another gem as he allowed just a few hits to the Padres all night long. Alcantara lowered his ERA to 1.92 which is the best in the NL. Only Justin Verlander has a lower ERA which is at 1.85. Joe Musgrove pitched for the Padres and allowed eight hits and all three runs. It’s been a tough second half of the year for the San Diego native. The bats were silent most of the night but that should change tonight with not as dominant pitching on the pump.

Here are the Padres-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Marlins Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+114)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Padres tonight is Sean Manaea, who is really struggling as of late. After starting the season off hot, Manaea has raised his ERA over his last few starts all the way to 4.76. He is now (6-6) on the year with 122 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.33. Manaea has allowed 26 runs in his last five starts with 20 of them being earned runsHe hasn’t been pitching deep into games compared to early in the season and the hope is that can change with this start. This is a good opportunity for him to turn it around against one of the worst offensive teams in baseball.

Speaking of bad offenses, somehow the Padres contain one. Even after the addition of Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury, this lineup has been shut out three times since the blockbuster trade. That lineup is too deep to be getting shut out and it shouldn’t matter who they are facing. It needs to really pick it up right now as it’s starting to get embarrassing to see. San Diego has a favorable schedule ahead and needs to take advantage before they slip out of the playoff race.

Look for Manny Machado to keep his hot streak up in his hometown of Miami. He now has a multi-hit game in six straight games.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the fish tonight is rookie starter, Edward Cabrera. It seems as if every starter that comes up in the system of the Marlins turns into a great pitcher. Cabrera is next on that list. In five starts this season, he only has one bad start which was against the Houston Astros. He is coming off of two straight games where he didn’t allow a run and he didn’t allow a hit against the Chicago Cubs a few games back. Cabrera is (3-1) with a 2.05 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in his five starts. This will be his second home start of the season where he is (1-0) with a 1.50 ERA.

If Cabrera can give the Marlins another quality start, then they should have a great chance to cover this spread. Manaea is struggling on the other end and the fish should be able to score some runs.

Offensively, they need JJ Bleday to keep up the hitting as well as Jesus Aguilar. Aguilar leads the team in homers and RBIs but hasn’t had much success lately. With Jazz Chisholm out, Joey Wendle and Miguel Rojas need to step up and fill that void in the lineup. Jacob Stallings went 3-3 last night and seems to be hitting the ball really well in the second half of the season.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This isn’t an easy pick to make. I think taking the over here is the best pick on the board. I think both teams should score some runs as the pitching won’t be nearly as dominant in tonight’s matchup.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-102)