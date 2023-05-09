The San Diego Padres (18-17) visit the Minnesota Twins (19-16) for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Twins prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Padres have won six of their last 10, but lost their last two games. They lost the series against the Dodgers over the weekend, but their pitching was not the problem. In their last five games, San Diego is hitting .226. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado have six hits each in those five games while Tatis Jr. and Brett Sullivan are the players to hit home runs. The pitching staff has been good. They have a 1.53 ERA in that same span and a 0.94 WHIP. San Diego will need their hitters to step up in this series.

The Twins are first place in the AL Central, but the division is not very strong. Minnesota is the only team over .500 in their division. They have lost their last two series, though. Minnesota has been led by their pitching staff all season. As a team, they have a 3.33 ERA and the lowest WHIP in the MLB. This has helped them get away with their bad hitting, but eventually they will need to pick it up offensively.

The starting pitchers for this game are Michael Wacha and Louie Varland.

Here are the Padres-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Twins Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+158)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Padres vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Varland has two starts on the season for Minnesota. Neither have been great. In 10 2/3 innings pitched, Varland has allowed seven runs on 13 hits with four of those hits going over the fence. The Padres do not hit many home runs, but Tatis has four in 15 games. However, there are multiple players in their starting lineup capable of going yard in any at-bat. Varland will miss over the plate, the Padres just need to take advantage of those mistakes.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Michael Wacha has not been great this season for the padres. He has two outings in which he has not given up a run, but has a 8.84 ERA in the other four starts. In 31 1/3 total innings pitched, Wacha has given up 35 hits. The Twins do not hit very well this season, but there should be plenty of chances to make hard contact in that game as Wacha does not have strikeout stuff. This could be a great chance for Carlos Correa to get hot and improve his batting average.

The Padres strikeout almost nine times a game. In just over 10 innings, Varland has struck out 14 batters. He has the ability to rack up the strikeouts and it could happen in this game. Varland can give up a hom run here or there, but as long as he limits the base runners the Twins should cover the spread.

Final Padres-Twins Prediction & Pick

There are two pitchers on the mound with over a 5.00 ERA and two teams hitting poorly this season. It will be interesting to see which side of the game prevails in this game. Expect the Twins to cover the spread at home, though.

Final Padres-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins +1.5 (-192), Over 9 (-115)