Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres for Game 3 of a four-game series at Truist Park! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Braves prediction and pick.

The first two games of this series have been entertaining. The Braves (6-2) took Game 1 with a late comeback while the Friars (4-4) won Game 2 as Josh Hader earned the save. Michael Harris II was sent to the 10-day IL with tightness in his back and that is a big loss for the Braves in center field. The 2022 ROY was off to a slow start but will need even more time to get back on track. There are a lot of stars not playing in this highly anticipated series on both sides. Fernando Tatis Jr. (suspension) and Joe Musgrove (15-day IL) are set to return to the team soon and the Braves are without Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Raisel Iglesias, and now Harris II.

Here are the Padres-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Braves Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-150)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Padres vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports SD, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:20 ET/4:20 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Padres is right-hander Michael Wacha. Wacha allowed four runs to the Colorado Rockies in six innings but pitched well during Spring Training to earn the 3-spot in the rotation to begin the year. Yu Darvish is back after his first start was skipped and Musgrove will return soon to complete the rotation. If Wacha can continue to pitch as he has the last few seasons then he will be a massive boost to the backend of the rotation. He ended 2022 with a 3.32 ERA with the Boston Red Sox.

Xander Bogaerts has been huge in his early start with the Padres. The slugging shortstop is hitting .333 with three home runs and eight RBIs. He’s leading the team in almost every offensive category and that is saying a lot considering Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth are in the lineup. When playing their best it’s obvious they will be able to compete with anyone. It’s just a matter of finding that consistency which was what hurt them last season. The Padres found their way to the NLCS thanks to a late push in October but throughout the year they had trouble stringing together consecutive wins.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the Braves is veteran Charlie Morton. In his first start, he allowed three runs off of nine hits to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 39-year-old has been pitching for a long time and can still benefit this club if he can continue to give them innings. Quality starts are not easy to come by and he should give them a few more this season. They desperately need him to step up right now with two of their top-3 pitchers on the IL. Morton ended 2022 with a 4.34 ERA in 172 innings.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is off to an MVP start with 11 hits so far in the short season. He has hit the long ball twice and has also stolen four bases as well. It seems like he is always on base yet his .314 average is the 6th highest on the team. Austin Riley is hitting an elite .357 in 28 ABs to begin the year. The front four of the lineup between Acuna, Matt Olson, Riley, and Ozzie Albies can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the MLB.

Final Padres-Braves Prediction & Pick

If this series stays on pace, then it should result in a 1-run difference. Take the Padres to cover this spread again on the road in what should be another fun contest.

Final Padres-Braves Prediction & Pick: Padres +1.5 (-150)