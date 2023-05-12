Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Padres Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled in April. They lost five of eight games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The injuries to starting pitchers Walker Buehler and Tony Gonsolin, who didn’t pitch in the first few weeks of the season, limited their starting rotation. They had to adjust as well to the losses of key players such as Tyler Anderson, a valuable member of their 2022 rotation, and Trea Turner, who is now with the Philadelphia Phillies. All of these disruptions plus the slumps of Trayce Thompson and other hitters led to a lot of mediocre baseball for Los Angeles. The Dodgers were a .500 ballclub on the morning of April 28, one month into the season. They were 13-13 and stuck in the muck.

Since then, however, they have found solutions. The offense has gotten better. Gonsolin has returned to the rotation. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have provided more offense, particularly in a recent series win over the Milwaukee Brewers, a National League playoff contender. The Dodgers are 10-2 in their last 12 games, and now they are back on top in the National League West. It’s up to the San Diego Padres to see if they can change the story of the N.L. West. This series could play a significant role in affecting the overall narrative of the division in 2023.

Here are the Padres-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-176)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Padres vs. Dodgers

TV: MLB Network (national) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres — it is no secret — hit the ball better away from Petco Park. They score more away from Petco. Hitters relax more on offense and have a more hitter-friendly ballyard. All of these ingredients play into the possibility that San Diego will get to Dustin May at Dodger Stadium and strike early versus Los Angeles. With veteran starter Blake Snell on the mound, San Diego should feel good about its pitching situation heading into this contest. The Padres also have Fernando Tatis back in their lineup, which gives them an extra source of offense against the Dodgers. San Diego beat the Dodgers in the 2022 National League Division Series. That should give the Padres plenty of confidence heading into Friday night’s series opener.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have Dustin May as their starter. May is learning how to pitch, but he has such easy power and nasty late movement on his pitches that he doesn’t have to overthink how he goes about his business. May should be able to limit what an inconsistent San Diego offense is able to do in this game. With Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hitting the ball better — as shown in the Dodgers’ Milwaukee series earlier this week — Los Angeles should create enough offense to support Dustin May in this game.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are beginning to find their winning form, but the Padres are a formidable adversary and hit better away from home. This is the kind of game you should stay away from. Look for a live-betting play or a better pregame play later this weekend.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5