MLB odds: Padres vs. Tigers prediction, odds, and pick – 7/26/2022

A rare inter-league matchup is on tap this evening as the San Diego Padres will look to avenge their tough loss from yesterday versus the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It is about that time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Padres-Tigers prediction and pick will be unveiled for all sports bettors to see.

After being on the wrong side of a 12-4 rout at the hands of the Tigers on Monday, the Padres will be eager for a quick turnaround as they continue their push at a playoff spot. Scheduled for his tenth start of the season will be righty Mike Clevinger, as the former Cleveland Indian is 2-3 on the year with a 3.50 earned-run average.

Detroit enters the finale of this series with much-needed confidence after spanking 13 hits for 12 runs in the overwhelmingly successful victory. Now sitting at 39-58, it will most likely take a miraculous run over the next couple of months if the Tigers want to even sniff a run at postseason play. Getting the nod in this one will be RHP Garrett Hill, who is 1-2 with a lackluster 5.63 ERA in his three lone starts in 2022.

Here are the Padres-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Tigers Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-106)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-113)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

At one point, the Padres were in a neck and neck battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the throne out in the NL West. Fast forward a month later, and San Diego now sits nearly twelve games back of their division rivals with most likely only a Wild Card spot to play for barring a miracle. Alas, this Padres’ crew is still very much capable to make some noise throughout the remainder of the regular season in addition to a possible playoff spot.

Sitting ten games above .500 at 54-44, there are still no guarantees of the postseason for a team with such lofty expectations the past couple of seasons. In order to avoid a catastrophic meltdown, it is vital for San Diego to take care of business in games such as these. Even more so, a 2.5-game lead in the NL Wild Card race is nothing to take for granted.

The greatest aspect of the Friars’ game comes from their elite-pitching prowess that has been responsible for countless victories this season. Additionally, San Diego should feel confident in sending out Clevinger to do battle with the ‘Cats. The 31-year-0ld is coming off one of his more impressive outings in which he limited the D-Backs to one run on four hits in six innings pitched. The righty had become quite familiar with Detroit back in his Cleveland days, as he compiled an 8-2 record with a lowly 1.65 ERA in 12 career appearances. To say the least, Clevinger has owned the Tigers.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Yes, the season may be all but lost, but don’t tell that to a Tigers squad that looked the part during Monday’s thumping of the Padres. Above all else, it was encouraging to see a team that is currently 13.5 games back in the AL Central division fight as hard as the Tigers did yesterday.

One name that could provide the sticks with some much-needed fireworks may be someone like third-baseman Jeimer Candelario, who belted out two home runs en route to his first multi-home run game of the season. Even though the gutsy performance saw Candelario raise his batting average to an underwhelming .203 in his 256 total at-bats, it was still a welcome sign for Detroit.

With the hope that this type of offense explosion can be infectious to other Tigers sluggers, Detroit will once again have to rely on a collective effort at the plate to score runs. The Tigers have only hit an MLB-low 54 homers, which is 20 fewer than any other club.

Detroit’s bread and butter will obviously come from their pitching staff even with a twirler like Garrett Hill in line for the start on Tuesday. As a whole, the Tigers have compiled a somewhat respectable 4.17 team ERA. They will be firmly dependent on Hill to have a dazzling start, something that has come far and few between over the course of his trio of starts this season.

Final Padres-Tigers Prediction & Pick

As great as it would be for the underdog Tigers to have a repeat of their play from 24 hours ago, it is highly doubtful that they can rattle the Padres like they did. Simply put, San Diego is a contending playoff team while Detroit is wondering if they can get a few tee times in before the weather turns bitter up north in Michigan.

Final Padres-Tigers Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 (-106)