The Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Giants.

The Philadelphia Phillies are struggling right now as much as they did in the first month and a half of the 2022 season. They were 19-22 through 41 games last year, and they are 20-21 through 41 games this year, essentially in the same position. Last year, we know what happened after the second half of May: The Phillies woke up, got in gear, made the playoffs, and then made a run to the World Series. Will that same turnaround happen this year? We will find out, but the obvious difference is that the Phillies aren’t going to fire their manager this year. They fired Joe Girardi a year ago. Rob Thomson was the best thing to happen to the 2022 Phillies. He provided a relaxed atmosphere which brought forth accountability without pressure. Players got better under his watch. Thomson was an essential piece of a National League championship puzzle.

The Phillies aren’t going to toss Thomson aside, but they know they need to be a lot better than they have been. It’s true that Bryce Harper has missed most of the season to date, and that has been one reason for the slow start, but new acquisition Trea Turner has been underwhelmig to this point in time. He has to get going. A lot of other pieces need to fall into place for this team to make a serious run at the postseason. Winning here on Tuesday night after losing to the San Francisco Giants on Monday would be a good start. The Phillies can’t remain endlessly adrift. They need to make the adjustments they made in 2022.

How To Watch Phillies vs. Giants

TV: Comcast-NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have Zack Wheeler, their staff ace, on the mound. Wheeler should be able to dominate a San Francisco lineup which has not been very consistent this season. San Francisco had an amazing 2021 season in which it won the National League West in an epic race against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants seemed to have found a formula they could sustain, but it hasn’t worked out that way. The Giants have looked like a conspicuously ordinary and limited team in 2022 and in the first month and a half of 2023. There are no quick fixes on the horizon in San Francisco, and the Phillies should be able to smother their offense in this game.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have Alex Cobb on the mound. While he doesn’t have the stature or reputation of Zack Wheeler, and while he isn’t the Giants’ staff ace (that’s Logan Webb), Cobb has been very strong and reliable for San Francisco this season. Given that — as mentioned above — Bryce Harper is trying to establish a rhythm after his prolonged injury absence, and given that Trea Turner is not playing up to expectations, the Phillies’ offense figures to have a hard time against Cobb. Also keep in mind that the Phillies sorely miss Rhys Hoskins’ bat. Hoskins filled out the batting order and gave Philadelphia a big, crucial weapon. The absence of that weapon is a huge reason for the Phils’ struggles so far in 2023.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia got smacked on Monday. The odds are that the Phillies will bounce back on Tuesday.

Final Phillies-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5