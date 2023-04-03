The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Yankees Monday night! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Phillies had a surprising start to the season. After blowing an early lead in game one, the Phillies lost the next two after a couple of bad pitching performances. Game three was not as bad, though. Bailey Falter got the start and went 5 1/3 innings giving up seven hits and two runs. Philadelphia ended up losing the game 2-1 as they got swept by the Texas Rangers. Trea Turner, J.T Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott are all hitting over .360 to begin the season.

The Yankees were able to take two out of three games from the San Francisco Giants on opening weekend. The Yankees hitting was great during the series as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homered twice, and Anthony Rizzo has started the season hitting .375. New York’s pitching stole the show though. They were able to shutout the Giants in game one and three of the series. Jhony Brito went five scoreless innings in game three while the bullpen gave up just one hit and struck out six in the final four innings. New York won the finale 6-0.

Here are the Phillies-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Yankees Odds

Philadelphia Yankees: +1.5 (-140)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Yankees

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network, MLB Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have been hitting the ball very well. They had 30 hits in their three games against the Rangers opening weekend. The problem is they only scored 11 runs on those 30 hits. Philadelphia will need to capitalize when they have runners in scoring postition vs. the Yankees. 10 hits a game is enough to win, but they can not leave a bunch of runners on base.

The Phillies have a lineup that is built to do well agaisnt left-handed pitching. New York will start Nestor Cortes in this game, so the Phillies should come in with confidence. They faced a left-handed pitcher in Martin Perez Sunday night. Although they lost the game, Philadelphia had eight hits over Perez’s 5 2/3 innings pitched. The Phillies will get their hits, they just need to find a way to push runs across.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees will win this game with their bats. Philadelphia came out of their opening series with an ERA over nine. Judge is turning out to be the best hitter in baseball while the other bats in the lineup are doing just fine. As a team, the Yankees hit .255 in their series with San Francisco. New York will need a little more production from the bottom half of their lineup, but with how the Phillies pitched opening weekend, the Yankees should have confidence coming into this game.

The Yankees’ pitching staff had a super solid series. Their bullpen was solid as well. They gave up just four runs in over 12 innings against the Giants. The Phillies might find a way to hit Cortes, but that is no reason to panic. With the bullpen arms New York has, they should not worry about having to cover four or five innings in this game. If the Yankees can limit the Phillies offense to just a few runs, they will win this game by multiple runs.

Final Phillies-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Phillies are coming off a world series run, but it is no secret that they miss Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins. Newcomer Taijuan Walker will be on the bump for the Phillies, but it will not be enough. The Yankees have an offense just as explosive as Texas. Expect the home team to win this game by two or more.

Final Phillies-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+116), Over 8 (-102)