The Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Rangers Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers Angels.

Stop and ask yourself if you thought this would happen: The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels would meet on the first weekend of May as the top two teams in the American League West standings. Imagine telling yourself before the season this was remotely possible. No one expected this. The Houston Astros are defending World Series champions. The Seattle Mariners made the playoffs and won a playoff series last season. Even without Jose Altuve, the Astros have a loaded roster and a deep pitching staff. The Mariners have supreme ace Luis Castillo and budding superstar Julio Rodriguez.

Sure, the Rangers made some investments in the past two offseasons to improve their roster, bringing in Jacob deGrom to supplement their powerful lineup. Yes, the Angels have Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. However, these two teams still have limited bullpens and some noticeable holes in their batting orders. They were viewed as teams which might make a run at the wild card, but not as A.L. West favorites. Yet, here they are, entering a weekend series in Anaheim as the top two teams in the division, with Texas (18-12) leading the Halos (18-14) by one game overall, two in the loss column. Houston is third in the West, Seattle fourth. Imagine that.

Here are the Rangers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Angels Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-170)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers can mash. Jonah Heim, Nate Lowe, Josh Jung, Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Robbie Grossman — they all have pop in their bats. This doesn’t even include Corey Seager. That’s because Seager has been injured in the early part of the season. Even without Seager, there are plenty of hitters who can drive the ball out of the yard and into the power alleys to rack up extra-base hits.

Tyler Anderson is the pitcher for the Angels in this game. He has recently improved, but the jury is still out on him in terms of being able to steadily replicate good performances. There are plenty of pitchers in baseball — Mitch White being another example — who leave the Dodgers and become worse when playing on a different team. Anderson still has to prove he can thrive in a non-Dodger environment.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are playing good baseball. They just swept the Cardinals in St. Louis and are four games above .500. Crucially, the Angels — as shown in their 11-7 win over the Cardinals on Thursday — got run production from multiple sources other than Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Balanced production is exactly how the Halos can become a better team than most people expected. The Angels are doing what they can to earn trust throughout the baseball community. Texas’s pitching will face a very stiff test this weekend, and with Jacob deGrom on the shelf, the Rangers don’t deserve to be trusted.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels are on a roll, but neither they nor the Rangers should be fully trusted. Sit this one out and maybe look for a betting play later this weekend.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5