The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners continue to struggle at the plate. They scored just one run on a solo home run Monday night against the Rangers in the first game of this midweek series. The Mariners produced a remarkable seven-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Houston Astros this past Saturday, but other than that one half-inning, they have generated very little offense over the past several days. That’s a microcosm of a season in which Seattle has created very little offense. The Mariners have one of the worst team batting averages in Major League Baseball. Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez in particular has had a very difficult year at the plate, swinging at a lot of first pitches and being caught off balance the vast majority of the time. Julio, however, has hardly been the only Mariner who has scuffled at the plate. Ty France, Kolten Wong, Sam Haggerty, and others have struggled. The Mariners are still searching for the rhythm, confidence, and consistency they found last June, when they began a 14-game winning streak which catapulted them into the heart of the American League playoff chase. The Mariners need to find a spark against a Texas Ranger team which is leading the American League West and is getting much more of a return on its investments in the first several weeks of this season.

Here are the Rangers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-154)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 7 (-124)

Under: 7 (-102)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers know that the Mariners are not a good hitting team right now. The Mariners have not hit well for average in 2023, but it’s more than that: The Mariners are not hitting well with runners in scoring position. They aren’t even getting productive outs with runners in scoring position and fewer than two outs. The Mariners have failed to score runners from third with no outs or one out on a lot of occasions this season. Those are situations in which big-league teams need to consistently bring runners home. The Mariners have been especially bad in those moments, and that’s precisely how the Rangers can continue to contain Seattle’s offense after the 2-1 win over the M’s on Monday night.

Texas can also hit Seattle starter George Kirby, a young and promising pitcher who has not been especially sharp in the early stages of the 2023 season. Even if Seattle scores four or five runs, Texas can score six.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners fell flat in the first game of this series, but they did win two out of three from the Houston Astros over the weekend, showing a measure of their talent and their overall capabilities. The Mariners struggled in the first several weeks of the 2022 season before turning everything around. This team, which entered the 2023 season with a lot of promise and a lot of positive predictions attached to them, is likely to get things sorted out before too long. The odds suggest that Seattle will find solutions and that Texas won’t continue to lead the A.L. West for the whole season. This team is going to endure a downturn fairly soon.

The other big reason to pick Seattle is that Texas starter Andrew Heaney is one of the weaker members of the Rangers’ starting rotation. Heaney could be the get-well tonic for this Mariner offense.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are struggling on offense, but Andrew Heaney is a pitcher who should throw a few gopher balls and give Seattle a boost. Take the Mariners.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5