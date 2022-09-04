MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022

The Texas Rangers will attempt to avoid a sweep as they face off with the Boston Red Sox in the finale of this four-game series at Fenway Park. It’s time to examine our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Red Sox defeated the Rangers 5-3 on Saturday to take the third game of the four-game series. Now, they look to sweep. Things started early for the Red Sox when Rafael Devers doubled to left-center, giving the Sox an early 1-0 lead. Later, Boston led 4-0 when Trevor Story doubled to right-center to make it 5-0. The Rangers did not go away quietly. Hence, they got on the board when Marcus Semien crushed a breaking ball from Garrett Whitlock over the Green Monster in left for a two-run bomb. It was his 21st of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Then, Nathaniel Lowe went the other way, slugging a shot over the Green Monster to cut the deficit to 5-3. Boston held on and shut down Texas for the final four outs.

Dane Dunning will take the mound for the Rangers today. Dunning is 3-7 with a 4.16 ERA. In a recent start, he went five innings while allowing two runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Dunning went 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA over five starts in August. Also, he faced the Red Sox on May 13, lasting 5 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Kutter Crawford was the original starter for this game. However, Boston scratched him due to shoulder soreness. They may put him on the injured list. If they choose to do that, it means Josh Winkowski will get the start. He was on the taxi squad, and Boston had him available. Winkowski is 5-7 with a 5.83 ERA.

Here are the Rangers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-178)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are in a freefall and preparing for next season. However, they have some weapons that can hit and must finish the year on a high note. Marcus Semien is batting .244 with 21 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 80 runs. Additionally, he is batting .269 (7 for 26) with one home run, three RBIs, and three runs in six games against Boston. Semien loves to hit at Fenway Park, where he is batting .277 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 13 runs over 28 games at the legendary stadium. He gave Texas 66 percent of its offense yesterday with a big swing and must continue the trend today.

Corey Seager is batting .253 with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 76 runs. Unfortunately, he went 0 for 5 yesterday. Seager is also batting .200 (5 for 25) with four RBIs and three runs over six games. Incidentally, he has yet to hit a home run against the Red Sox this season. Adolis Garcia is batting .251 with 22 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 74 runs. However, he has also been quiet against the Rangers this season, batting .143 (3 for 21) with three home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs. Garcia must overcome his struggles against the team from Beantown.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they avoid falling behind early in the game. Subsequently, the Rangers excel more when they get the lead first and will look to Semien, Seager, and Garcia to help them achieve this feat.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have virtually no shot at the playoffs. However, they have dominated the Rangers in this series and throughout the season. Boston has navigated through multiple injuries and still fielded an average team. Likewise, their stars remain strong.

Rafael Devers continues to batter the ball against Texas. Moreover, he is batting .480 (12 for 25) with one home run, 10 RBIs, and eight runs over six games. Devers is 6 for 11 in the series and is the biggest threat in the lineup. For the season, Devers is batting .293 with 25 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 74 runs.

Trevor Story is not as good. He is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 51 runs through 87 games this year. Ultimately, he contributed to yesterday’s win, and it helped improve his struggling marks against Texas. Story is batting .211 (4 for 19) with two RBIs and one run through five games.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if they get a strong outing out of their pitching. Whether it’s Winkowski or a bullpen game, the pitching staff must continue to roll and throw pitches that will deceive the Texas hitters. Devers, Story, and the lineup must continue their success and find ways to bring runners home.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Neither team is good. However, the Sox might be relying on multiple arms, and Texas has Dunning, who is not perfect but capable. Expect the Rangers to saddle in and make it close. They will cover.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-178)