MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 8/21/2022

The Texas Rangers will face off with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field as each team tries to take the edge. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Twins prediction and pick.

The Rangers defeated the Twins 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday. Early on, Texas took the lead when Adolis Garcia clipped an RBI double, putting the Rangers up 1-0 in the first inning. Luis Arraez tied it up in the fifth inning with an RBI single, making it 1-1. Then, Texas took their lead back with an RBI single from Ezequiel Duran. The Rangers led 2-1 until the eighth when Jose Miranda delivered with an RBI single. Ultimately, the game went into extras and the Rangers capitalized with RBU singles from Corey Seager and Mark Mathias. Texas held on for the win.

Kohei Arihara will go for the Rangers today. Arihara is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA. Recently, he tossed 5 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits. including a home run and three walks. It was his first MLB start in over a year. Meanwhile, Joe Ryan takes the mound for the Rangers. Ryan is 9-5 with a 3.92 ERA. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Ryan is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA over three starts in August. Moreover, it will be his first time facing the Rangers.

The Rangers lead the season series 3-2 and will try and take the series with another game remaining on Monday.

Here are the Rangers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Twins Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-130)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers do not possess many weapons on offense. Significantly, they have stalled plenty of times offensively this season. But they do know how to hit against the Twins. Subsequently, Seager and Garcia have executed well at times.

Seager is batting .252 with 26 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 66 runs. Consequently, he has destroyed the Twins, batting .444 (8 for 18) with three home runs, seven RBIs, and four runs over five games. Seager is batting .263 with three home runs, seven RBIs, and 14 runs in August. Meanwhile, Garcia is batting .253 with 19 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 67 runs. He has done well in August, batting .288 with one home run, 12 RBIs, and 10 runs. However, Garcia has not always performed well against Minnesota, batting .227 (5 for 22) with one RBI and one run over five games. Texas hopes that his performance from last night is a sign of things to come and not an aberration.

The Rangers blew two leads last night. Ultimately, their bullpen looked shaky and almost blew the game in the 10th. Jonathan Hernandez earned the win by tossing two innings to close it but made a critical error in the 10th that prolonged the game. Also, he walked Carlos Correa to put the winning run on base. The Rangers must find ways to avoid disaster and not allow the Twins to get extra chances to beat them.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they get a good outing out of their starter and if the bullpen holds. Also, Seager and Garcia must perform and find ways to drive in runners.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Correa has been a good pickup for the Twins. Alas, the former Astro is batting .269 with 14 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 50 runs over 94 games. He has had an okay August, batting .276 with one home run, three RBIs, and eight runs this month. Unfortunately, Correa has struggled against Texas, batting .136 (3 for 22) with one home run, two RBIs, and two runs against the Rangers over five games this year. He has much better numbers against Texas in his career, batting .266 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI, and 64 runs over 96 games.

Byron Buxton continues to fight through a rough season, batting .222 with 28 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 61 runs. Additionally, he is batting .234 with two home runs, five RBIs, and six runs over the month of August. Buxton has not solved the Rangers, batting .105 (2 for 19) with one home run, two RBIs, and two runs over five games. Thus, he must pick it up to give Minnesota a chance.

The Twins will cover the spread if Ryan tosses six quality innings and does not allow Texas to hurt him. Likewise, the Twins beat the odds if Correa and Buxton perform to their capabilities.

Final Rangers-Twins Prediction & Pick

It is always the sound choice to go with experience over youth if there is not much of a talent disparity. Consequently, Ryan has more experience and the ability to shut down this lineup. Expect the Twins to score some runs and cover the odds.

Final Rangers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+108)