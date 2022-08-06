MLB Odds: Rays vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will be looking for their fourth straight win tonight as they go up against the Detroit Tigers tonight. This is game three of this series where the Rays won both games one and two so far. Can they pull off another win tonight? Let’s get into it. It’s time for our MLB odds series with a Rays-Tigers prediction and pick.

Here are the Rays-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Tigers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-150) (-270 ML)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (+125) (+220 ML)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.7 (-122)

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have been playing some decently consistent baseball this season, going 57-49 on the year so far but still 12.5 games behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East. They’ve won four games in a row now as they continue their fight for the likely wild card position. American League Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan will get the start for the Rays tonight as he is 10-4 on the season so far with a 2.07 ERA. The Rays have lost three of his last four starts, but they’ll look to change that narrative tonight over the Tigers.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers still have a ways to go before they can be considered contenders, and this season is no different. They have now lost 11 of their last 15 games since the All-Star break, and their upcoming schedule doesn’t help them as they face off against all playoff teams. The Tigers are in last place in the AL Central right now with a record of 42-66 along with being 15.0 games behind the Twins. Starting on the bump for the Tigers tonight will be rookie right-hander Garrett Hill, who is pitching a 1-3 record with a 5.88 ERA. He’ll look to try and get some momentum under his team.

Final Rays-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This is a pretty easy pick here if I’m honest, and the odds are certainly not in our favor. The Rays have been pretty good all year and they have their Cy Young candidate ace on the mound tonight. The Tigers have been struggling and will likely continue to struggle tonight. Give me the Rays run line tonight. In fact, I want to take a Player Performance Double and take McClanahan 7+ Strikeouts and Rays to win, which is listed at +100 in the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Final Rays-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Shane McClanahan 7+ Strikeouts/Rays to win (+100)