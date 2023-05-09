The Boston Red Sox (21-15) visit the Atlanta Braves (24-11) for a quick two game series Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Braves prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch as well.

The Red Sox are playing very well as of late. Boston is still fourth in a very strong AL East division, but have won eight of their last 10 games. The Red Sox have won their last three series, including a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays who sit a half game ahead of them for third place in the division. Masataka Yoshida has picked up his production in a major way. He is on a 16 game hit streak. Yoshida has 28 hits in the past 16 games and has raised his average from .189 to .321. His .939 OPS is 12th best in the MLB right now.

The Braves have won seven of their last 10 and are one a two game win streak. Atlanta is coming off a series win against the Baltimore Orioles. That series win made it four series wins in a row for the Braves. Ozzie Albies has been hitting the ball very well for the Braves in the last week. In six games played, he has 12 hits, including two home runs and four doubles. As a team, the Braves are hitting .290 in the last week.

The pitching matchup for Tuesday night will be Nick Pivetta vs. Charlie Morton.

Here are the Red Sox-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Braves Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-120)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 9.5 (-112)

Under: 9.5 (-108)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Braves

TV: NESN, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Morton has a 1.44 WHIP for the Braves. He has given up 35 hits and walked 15 in 34 2/3 innings pitched this season. He will allow some runners on base, Boston just has to capitalize. The Red Sox are hitting .286 with runners in scoring position this season. If they can take their walks and sneak some hits in there, the Red Sox will have multiple runners in scoring position this game. If Boston can get runners on second base with less than two outs, there is a good chance they score.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta has hit the second most home runs in the MLB this season. They have 58 home runs in 35 games played. Pivetta is subject to giving up the long ball this season. He has given up seven home runs and five have come in his last four starts. He will make a mistake or two over the plate and the Braves are going to take advantage of it. If Atlanta can take advantage of those mistake and hit the ball over the fence, they will cover this spread.

Final Red Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick

This game should be a closer one. Both Pivetta and Morton are capable of having big games, but expect the offenses to shine in this one. Atlanta and Boston are going to hit the over on runs, but the Braves will come out on top. Expect the home team to swing the bats well and go on to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+100), Over 9.5 (-112)