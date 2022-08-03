MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022

The Houston Astros will host the Boston Red Sox to wrap up this three-game series. Contrary to their recent performances, the Red Sox are looking to sweep this series over the Astros with a win today. Can the Astros hold off a sweep or will the Red Sox stay hot and find a way back into playoff contention? Let’s get into it.

Here are the Red Sox-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Astros Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-126) (+160 ML)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+105) (-190 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox currently find themselves in last place in the AL East, but that isn’t really saying much when the entire division is over .500 on the season; including the Red Sox who have a record of 53-52. They’re still 17.0 games behind the Yankees for first place, but a wild card spot is still in shouting distance. Starting on the mound today for the BoSox will be Rich Hill who is pitching a 4-4 record with a 4.20 ERA. He’ll be looking to sweep the Astros today and get some momentum to find those wild-card hopes.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have been somewhat struggling lately as they’ve gone 4-6 in their last 10 games but still sit at the top of the AL West with a 67-38 record. The Mariners are 11.0 games behind the Astros, so they have a decent cushion, but still want to prove themselves in the overall standings. Starting on the mound today to help avoid a sweep will be Jose Urquidy, who is pitching a record of 9-4 so far on the season with a 3.86 ERA. He’ll try and help the Astros get out of this series with a win and move on to the next one.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

These odds aren’t great, to the point where you have to start digging a little deeper to find something worthy of betting. Ultimately, I think the Astros are going to win this game, but the odds just aren’t worth it unless it’s thrown into a parlay. With that said, Urquidy is pitching fantastically lately and I think he’ll shut down the Red Sox pretty handidly, so give me the First Half Result for the Astros. It’s not much better odds, but I’d like to think it’s more doable than a straight-up run line.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: 1st Half Result – Astros (-130)