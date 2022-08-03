MLB Odds: Reds vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022

The Miami Marlins will host the Cincinnati Reds to wrap up a three-game series. The Reds have won both games one and two in this series and are looking to sweep the Marlins tonight, but can they get past one of the better pitchers in the league? Let’s dive into it.

Here are the Reds-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Marlins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-128) (+176 ML)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+106) (-210 ML)

Over:

Under:

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds aren’t going to be making the playoffs this year, and I think they’re well aware of that as they traded away their ace pitcher at the deadline, but regardless, they’re still playing some really good baseball lately. They have an overall record of 42-61 as they now sit in third place in the NL Central, 15.0 games behind the Brewers. They’ll be starting Mike Minor on the hill tonight as he’s been pitching pretty well lately despite his numbers of a 1-7 record with a 6.31 ERA. The Reds will look to back him up tonight with some offensive help.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins are also likely out of the playoffs this season but decided to hold strong and not trade away their ace pitcher, Sandy Alcantara, who will be starting for them on the mound tonight. The Marlins are 47-57 on the season but are 18.5 games back from the Mets for the lead in the NL East. Alcantara is a much-deserved All-Star as (mark my words) he will be a Cy Young winner at some point in his career. He’s been pitching fantastically so far as he is 9-4 on the season with a 1.99 ERA. As long as he can keep the hits to a minimum, the Marlins have a good chance of winning this game.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Marlins are missing a lot of key players due to injury and even though they have their ace on the mound tonight, I don’t really think it will make much of a difference. The Reds have been finding ways to win ball games and on the other side, the Marlins have been finding ways to lose ball games. Just in case, I’m going to take the Reds on the run line here considering it’s an underdog, but I think they can easily win this game in the second half once Alcantara is pulled off the mound for the Marlins.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-128)