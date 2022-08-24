MLB Odds: Reds vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Cincinnati Reds tonight for game three of this four-game midweek series. The Phillies won both games one and two and will look to get the series win with another victory tonight. With that, it’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Phillies prediction and pick.

Here are the Reds-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Phillies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (+104) (+205 ML)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-125) (-250 ML)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have had a fantastic comeback season after a historically bad start to the season. They currently find themselves in fourth place in the NL Central with a record of 48-73. It’s not enough to even sniff making the playoffs, but they’ve found pride in winning the little things and getting the job done when it needs to be. Starting on the mound for the Reds tonight will be TJ Zeuch, who is pitching a 0-2 record with a 13.50 ERA. It’s safe to say that he’s not the best pitcher in the majors, but he’ll look to finally get a win under his belt this season.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have been a dangerous team and were one of the top teams coming into the season this year. However, injuries set them back and they now find themselves in third place in the NL East. They’re fighting for a playoff spot at this point with a record of 68-55 but are still 10.0 games back from the Mets in their division. Starting on the bump for the Phillies tonight will be Cristopher Sanchez, who is pitching a 1-1 record so far on the year with a 3.80 ERA. He’ll look to keep the momentum going with a win tonight.

Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This pick is kind of a no-brainer if we purely look at the pitching differences. They both don’t have the high number of games played this season, but the ERA from Zeuch is so concerning that it’s shooting yourself in the foot if you don’t bet against him. Give me the Phillies run line tonight, I have a feeling they can easily pull it off and win the series before game four.

Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-125)