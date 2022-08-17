MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Colorado Rockies for game two of this three-game series. The Cards defended home field with a 5-4 win last night, but can they do it again tonight? The season series is tied up at 2-2, so who will come out on top in this one? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Here are the Rockies-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Cardinals Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-126) (+176 ML)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+105) (-210 ML)

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are looking to avoid another loss tonight as they’ve had four straight in recent games. The Rockies now sit in last place in the NL West with a record of 51-67, still 30.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Rockies are one of those teams where they don’t have the funding to get better and actually compete for a playoff spot. Starting on the mound tonight will be German Marquez, who is pitching a 6-9 record with a 5.08 ERA. He did just face the Cardinals last week where the Rockies ended up winning that game, but the Cardinals are hot right now and could be looking for revenge.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have won 11 of their last 14 games and are now 64-51 on the season, leading the NL Central by 2.0 games over the Brewers. They’ll look to stay hot and move up further in the standings with a win here tonight. Jordan Montgomery will be making another start on the bump for the Cards tonight as he’s gone 5-3 on the season with a 3.37 ERA, including a trade from the Yankees to the Cardinals at the trade deadline. He’ll look to keep the Cardinals’ momentum alive with a win here tonight.

Final Rockies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Let’s be honest here, the Rockies aren’t good. Sure, they have their moments, but this season, much like the other recent ones, isn’t good. To be fair, they don’t really have the resources to pull in better players, but that doesn’t change the fact that you shouldn’t bet on them on the road. With that, give me the Cardinals run line tonight. I don’t love the odds, I think they’re a bit low, but I’ll take what I can get.

Final Rockies-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (+105)