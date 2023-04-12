The Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in a Wednesday night MLB matchup at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Tigers-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.

Detroit has been seemingly stuck in an endless rebuild, going 66-96 last season. The Tigers have not made the postseason since 2014. Manager AJ Hinch is well respected throughout the game, but the rebuild has stalled multiple times. Detroit is 2-8 to start the season.

Toronto finished their season in second place of the AL East, securing the top Wild Card spot with a 92-70 record. Even with a torrid end to the season, Toronto could not climb atop the division. A solid offseason supplemented an already talented roster, giving the Blue Jays a legitimate chance to contend. Toronto has surged to a 7-4 record.

Here are the Tigers-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Blue Jays Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (+114)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Blue Jays

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, SportsNet

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson have long been hailed as saviors to the Detroit offense, and 2022 was a bit of a step backward in that effort. This season, both have hit one home run, while Torkelson leads the team with six RBI. Coming out of Arizona State, Torkelson was lauded for his offense but was sent back to Triple-A after a slow start to his MLB career in 2022. Matt Vierling, acquired from the Phillies this offseason, leads the team with a .290 batting average, belting one home run. Catcher Jake Rogers, finally healthy, leads the team with two home runs. Akil Baddoo is up to replace Austin Meadows and has hit .286 in his three games.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the ball for Detroit, looking for a rebound after a shaky start. Rodriguez has pitched to a 6.30 ERA in 10 innings, striking out six batters. The Detroit bullpen was decimated by off-season trades and is a weak spot on the team. Jason Foley is the lone reliever with an ERA below 4.00, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in 4.0 innings.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is back to anchor a strong Toronto lineup. Last season, Guerrero, Jr. bashed 32 home runs and 35 doubles, slashing .274/.339/.480, earning his second straight All-Star bid. For the second straight season, Bo Bichette led the league in hits, slashing .290/.333/.469 with 24 home runs and 13 stolen bases. Bichette leads the team with four home runs. George Springer will headline the outfield, hitting .267 with 25 home runs and 14 stolen bases last year. Springer’s continued health is key to Toronto’s success. Keep an eye on Daulton Varsho, who was acquired from Arizona this offseason. Varsho’s skillset is interesting, as he ranks towards the top of the Statcast leaderboards in outs above average and outfield jump. Varsho has also caught in his career and hit 27 home runs to set a new career high last season. Varsho has three doubles and a home run this season. Matt Chapman has been uber-productive, hitting seven doubles, three home runs, and driving in 15 runs.

Kevin Gausman has yet to yield an earned run in 12 innings, striking out 14 batters with a 1-1 record. Gausman was great in his first season with Toronto in 2022, pitching to a 3.35 ERA with 205 strikeouts in 174.2 innings. Zach Pop has been solid out of the bullpen, with a 1.35 ERA and six strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Final Tigers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Detroit is in for another long season, and this one is no different.

Final Tigers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto -1.5 (-137), over 8.5 (-110)