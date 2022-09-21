The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles. Check out our MLB odds series for our Tigers Orioles prediction and pick.

Matt Manning goes to the hill for the Tigers, while Jordan Lyles takes the bump for the Orioles.

Matt Manning has a 3.28 ERA in 11 appearances for the Tigers in 2022. He made two appearances in April and didn’t return to the Detroit rotation until early August. In his nine starts since rejoining the rotation this summer, Manning has been a solid performer for the Tigers, who have suffered this year due to their hitting and their bullpen, but not because of their starting pitching. If Detroit gets three-run ERA pitching from Manning and its other starters next year, the Tigers could be a factor in the American League wild card race if they significantly upgrade their hitting. Manning is one of several sources of hope within an organization which just hired a new general manager after sacking longtime GM Al Avila earlier this year.

Jordan Lyles has a 4.70 ERA. In two late-August starts, he pitched 13 2/3 innings and allowed only one earned run. In his last two starts, however, Lyles has allowed 12 earned runs in 8 2/3 innings. He, like the Orioles, has lost steam in September. Baltimore is not completely out of the hunt in the battle for an American League wild card spot, but games are running out for the O’s, who are 5.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and have the Houston Astros coming up for a four-game series on Thursday. They really need this game against Detroit, so they need Lyles to provide a solid performance. He doesn’t have to be spectacular, but he certainly can’t get shredded the way he has been in his last two outings.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Tigers-Orioles MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Orioles Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-160)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

Why The Tigers Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are 57-91. They are 52-91 against most of Major League Baseball, but the one team they have dominated is the Baltimore Orioles. Detroit is 5-0 against the Orioles. The Tigers have not allowed a manufactured run to Baltimore this year, meaning they have not allowed any runs to the O’s other than home runs. The Tigers have allowed three solo homers and one two-run homer in their five wins over Baltimore. Their 3-2 win on Tuesday night marked the only time this year they have allowed a multi-run hit to the Orioles at any point in a ballgame. Baltimore has only one hit with runners in scoring position against the Tigers this year, and it didn’t score a run. Gunnar Henderson’s two-run homer for Baltimore on Tuesday is the only run-producing hit by the O’s in 18 innings against Detroit pitching in this series. The Tigers have completely locked up the Orioles in 2022.

Why The Orioles Could Cover the Spread

Everything you have seen about the domination shown by the Tigers in their 2022 head-to-head series against the Orioles could rationally be viewed as a reason to pick the Tigers here, but the other side of the coin is that the Orioles, empirically a far better team than the Tigers — nearly 20 games better in the standings — are not going to go 0-6 against Detroit this year. Surely, the O’s are going to pick up at least one win against the Tigers. The odds would suggest that Baltimore will salvage one game instead of eating a bagel against a very bad baseball team from Detroit.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are running out of gas, and Jordan Lyles is not pitching all that well, but it would be absolutely incredible if Detroit swept all six games in the 2022 head-to-head series. Take the O’s.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5