The Minnesota Twins (10-6) take on the Boston Red Sox (8-9) in the first game of a three game series. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Twins are coming off a four game series split against the New York Yankees. Jose Miranda, Donovan Solano and Michael A. Taylor all had five hits on the series. Taylor and Carlos Correa hit two home runs while Edouard Julien and Kyle Garlick added a home run of their own. On the mound, Joe Ryan and Emilio Pagan picked up wins with Jhoan Duran notching his fourth save of the season.

The Red Sox just took three of four from the Los Angeles Angels. Enrique Hernandez and Alex Verdugo led Boston with five hits each. Rafael Devers homered twice for the Red Sox during the series. Justin Turner and Yu Chang each hit a home run as well. Josh Winckowski, Ryan Brasier and Garrett Whitlock picked up wins for the Red Sox while Kenley Jansen picked up two saves on the weekend.

The pitching matchup for this game will be Sonny Gray vs. Chris Sale.

Here are the Twins-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Red Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Twins vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports North, NESN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have Sonny Gray on the mound and he is having a fantastic season. He is 2-0 in three starts for Minnesota. In those three starts, he has thrown 17 innings, allowing only 10 hits and one earned run to go along with 19 strikeouts. Gray has the lowest ERA of any MLB starting pitcher and his 10.1 K/9 is top 20 in the league. The Red Sox are hitting .238 on the season which is bottom 10 in the MLB. On the season, Boston is hitting .231 against right-handed pitching, so Gray should be able to have another good game.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox should not expect to score a lot of runs, so they need to have a big game from Sale. Although, Sale is having a rough start to the year, this matchup gives him an opportunity to have a good game. The Twins have the fifth worst batting average in baseball this season. They also have the third worst on-base percentage and sixth worst slugging percentage. Sale has a great chance to turn his season around in this game. He will have to pitch well to keep the Red Sox in this game.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Twins are having a great season and they should be able to pick up a win Tuesday night. Sonny Gray is one of the best pitchers in baseball this year and he gives the Twins the best chance to win. Sale has been struggling all year and he can not be trusted to have a good game at this point in the season. Expect the Twins to shut down the Red Sox in this game and cover the spread.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+146), Under 9 (-122)