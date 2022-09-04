MLB Odds: Twins vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022

The Minnesota Twins will attempt to avoid the sweep as they face off with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on the Southside. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-White Sox prediction and pick.

The White Sox demolished the Twins 13-0 on Saturday and now are suddenly two games behind first place in the AL Central while the Twins remain at a game behind.

Chicago started hot off the bat in the first inning when Jose Abreu singled to right, giving the Sox an early 1-0 lead. Later in the same inning, Eloy Jimenez blasted a three-run bomb to right-center field. It was his ninth home run of the season, making it 4-0. In the fourth inning, Romy Gonzalez lifted a shot to deep center field for a three-run homer. It was his first big-league home run, making it a 7-0 Sox lead. Later, Chicago already led 9-0 when Elvis Andrus mashed a grand salami, clearing the bases and giving the Sox their final tally.

The Twins hope to recover from last night’s loss and will put Dylan Bundy on the mound. Bundy is 7-6 with a 4.53 ERA. Recently, he tossed 4 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on nine hits. Bundy is 2-0 with a 2.53 ERA over three games against the White Sox this season.

Luis Giolito will take the mound for Chicago. Giolito is 10-8 with a 5.27 ERA. In his only start against the Sox this year, he went four innings while allowing one earned run on nine strikeouts and three walks.

The season series is tied, as each team has won six games. Ultimately, they will play six more times after today’s game and fight to the end in a three-team race to win the AL Central crown.

Here are the Twins-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-184) ML (+114)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+152) (-134)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins did not hit the ball well yesterday. Moreover, they could not get anything. Minnesota finished with one hit in yesterday’s blowout loss. Now, the Twins aim to recover.

Luis Arraez is their best contact hitter and is batting .318 with eight home runs, 45 RBIs, and 73 runs. Also, Carlos Correa has become a good addition to the roster, batting .268 with 15 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 55 runs this year. Max Kepler is batting .230 with nine home runs, 43 RBIs, and 53 runs throughout the season. Consequently, these three combined to go 1 for 8 yesterday as Dylan Cease dominated them. ‘

Minnesota has otherwise enjoyed facing Chicago. The Twins are averaging five runs per game against the Sox this season. Now, they hope to rediscover the magic and avert the sweep.

The Twins will cover the spread if their bats can get going. Additionally, Minnesota needs Bundy to continue his string of success against the Sox. They want an excellent performance that gives their offense a chance to breathe. Likewise, the offense must return the favor to avoid falling into a deep hole.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox appeared dead in the water last week. Subsequently, the chances of winning the division looked bad. They have risen from their struggles and are now within two games of the Cleveland Guardians.

Andrus, Andrew Vaughn, Jose Abreu, and Jimenez made up the top four hitters in last night’s lineup. The four combined to go 6 for 16 on a night where Chicago totaled 13 hits. The White Sox are averaging 6.2 runs per game at home against the Twins and have enjoyed facing their divisional rivals.

The Sox now lead the league in batting average and are 10th in on-base percentage. Alternatively, they are 17th in runs, 23rd in home runs, and 16th in slugging percentage. The White Sox are good at getting on base but do not drive their runners home. Except for last night’s game, Chicago struggles to score consistently and often leaves runners stranded. The White Sox hope last night’s game was a sign of things to come, and they can execute.

The White Sox will cover the spread if Giolito can stay hot. Moreover, he needs the offense to give him run support. It is unlikely that the Sox will hold the Twins scoreless again, so Chicago’s bats must strike again.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Twins are not nearly as bad as they have played in this series. Also, the Sox are not as good either. Expect a change in fortunes as Bundy continues his success against Chicago and Giolito struggles against Minnesota. The Twins will cover the spread.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (+114)