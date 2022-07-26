MLB odds: White Sox vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 7/26/2022

The Windy City will clash with the Mile High City on Tuesday night as the Chicago White Sox travel to Denver for a short two-game series against the Colorado Rockies. You know what time it is! Join us for our MLB odds series, where our White Sox-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed.

Winners in seven of their previous ten ballgames, the White Sox have finally reached the .500 mark at 48-48 and are eager to use their recent hot stretch to get back in the thick of the AL playoff race. In an attempt to get one step closer to that goal, Chicago will expose right-hander Michael Kopech to the thin air of Colorado with his 3-6 record to go along with his 3.36 ERA.

A woeful team out on the road this year, Colorado has actually performed well at Coors Field this season with a 28-23 overall record. Another hard-throwing righty will be on the mound for Colorado in German Marquez. The 27-year-old Venezuelan is not having the type of season he would like, as he is looking to improve upon a 6-7 record with a loftier than normal 5.47 ERA.

Here are the White Sox-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rockies Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+134)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 11 (-106)

Under: 11 (-114)

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Chicago can see the light at the end of the tunnel. After making a push on the American League Central-leading Twins before the All-Star Break by snagging three of four from them, the White Sox now find themselves as a legit threat in the division race. Despite slightly stumbling out of the break against the Guardians, Chicago only trails Minnesota by four games. The time is now if Chicago wants to throw all of their chips into the middle of the table.

While each ballpark in the major leagues has its unique challenges, Chicago will have to be at their best defensively, especially in the outfield. The massive, spacious grass beyond the infield is one of the league’s largest, and while this will certainly benefit the White Sox when they step into the batter’s box, tracking down balls off the bat will be of utmost importance.

Additionally, Chicago has benefited from a cleaner bill of health outside of the recent diagnosis of center-fielder Luis Robert who was just put on the 10-day IL with a head injury. Because of this, the ‘Sox have managed to muster up more of a scoring threat within their lineup. With a golden opportunity to put up the runs in a hurry within the confines of Coors Field, a sharp and timely offensive attack would do wonders for Chicago in covering the spread.

A newcomer in 2018, Kopech has shown the White Sox that he has the talent to be a top starter in the rotation, but has struggled with consistency to begin his career. An outing at a mile above sea level won’t be an easy task to accomplish, so the 26-year-old flamethrower will need to have his strikeout pitches on point in order to shut down the Rockies bats.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Right before the All-Star Break, it seemed that the Rockies were possibly turning a corner in putting themselves in a position to make a run at one of the three Wild Card spots in the National League. Unfortunately, Colorado followed up winning five straight before the break by dropping four-consecutive matchups since then. Despite securing the victory yesterday out on the road, the Rockies have reached the point in their season where every game is a must-win.

If there is one thing that the ‘Rox have going for them, it is that they have one of the more prolific offenses in the league according to statistics. Surprisingly, Colorado has the second-highest batting average at .261 and even has found ways to reach a .324 on-base percentage. Combine these stats with the breakout All-Star season that first-baseman C.J. Cron is having and it begins to make sense why the Rockies would be able to cover the spread against their inter-league foes this evening.

However, throughout the course of Rockies history, things are usually too good to be true. The Rockies may have a quality lineup at the plate, but their pitching has been nothing short of horrendous. As it stands, Colorado possesses the third-highest ERA in baseball at 4.88. Can German Marquez play hero ball and save the day? Obviously having a down year, Marquez last faced the White Sox five years ago when he fired seven innings and surrendered three runs off of nine hits. A repeat of this type of outing may be what it takes for Colorado to seal their 29th home win of the campaign.

Final White Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This matchup is as intriguing as someone who displays uncanny eye contact. While both sides are certainly fighting for their lives, this battle between the White Sox and Rockies will bring out desperation in both clubhouses. At the end of the day, the White Sox will find it challenging to cover the -1.5 spread as favorites.

Final White Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-162)