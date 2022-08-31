MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/31/2022

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels clash once again! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Angels prediction and pick.

Wednesday night will be the rubber match between two teams in different spectrums of the American League standings. The Yankees are leading the AL East and own the second-best record in the AL at (79-51). The Angels are (56-74) and are 4th in the AL West Division. They will not be making the postseason but can still take down the Yankees in a 3-game series with a win tonight. This will also be a battle between the two AL MVP favorites, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

Here are the Yankees-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Angels Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-102)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Yankees for the rubber match is none other than Gerrit Cole. Cole is (10-6) on the year with a 3.31 ERA in 157.2 innings. He is the first starting pitcher this season to reach 200 strikeouts as he leads the MLB in that category by no surprise. He has a WHIP of 1.01 which is good for 12th in the league and his ERA is 26th. Cole is coming off of a dominant start against the Oakland Athletics last time out pitching 7.1 innings allowing just three hits and one run. He struck out 11 in that game and should continue to be in his game tonight against the Angels. Cole must not let Ohtani and Mike Trout beat him.

The offense started out hot last night with Andrew Benintendi and Anthony Rizzo smashing two home runs early in the game. Judge followed with a 3-run bomb in the 4th inning to take a 7-2 lead. They held on from there as the game was pretty much out of reach. They will hope to attack the opposing starter tonight by scoring runs early in the game. If they do that, then the Yankees should cruise to a win with Cole on the bump. Judge is just nine homers away from 60.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the Angels tonight is southpaw Patrick Sandoval. Sandoval is (4-9) with a 3.05 ERA in 115 innings. Sandoval is a steady pitcher who can get the job done when he is at his best. His last start wasn’t great as he allowed five runs to the Tampa Bay Rays but in the start prior, he finished off the Detroit Tigers with a complete game shutout. He allowed just four hits in the narrow 1-0 win and he struck out nine hitters. Sandoval’s 120 Ks are tied for 56th in the majors.

Trout and Ohtani must get the Angels going in this game. With Cole pitching, expect him to be at his best pitching in LA. Trout went 0-4 last night which means he will more than likely get on base in this one. With Ohtani behind him, they need production from those two to elevate the rest of the lineup. Taylor Ward and David Fletcher are another duo who can help produce some runs. The key for the Angels is to keep up with the Yankees who seem to have found their success again.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick

Cole pitched a gem in his last outing and I think he continues his success in LA. Take the Yankees to cover this spread as they take the rubber match.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-118)