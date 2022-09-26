The New York Yankees will cross the border and take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series beginning Monday night in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Yankees, winners of seven games in a row, currently lead the AL East with a 94-58 record, clinching a playoff berth, and putting themselves on the brink of clinching a division title. With Aaron Judge staring down the American League home run record, every game has become must-watch.

Toronto is second with an 86-67 record, with a chance of being eliminated from the division any day now. Still, the team is holding on to the top spot in the AL Wild Card race, so the playoffs are almost a foregone conclusion at this point. This could be a potential playoff preview.

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-200)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Judge is the story of this Yankees season, not just because of his chase for Roger Maris’ American League home run record. Judge leads the American League with a .314 batting average, and all of baseball with 60 home runs and 128 RBI. Judge is closing in on the American League Triple Crown in addition to the home run record. Judge is also second on the team with 16 stolen bases and leads the team with 28 doubles. Anthony Rizzo is second on the team with 32 home runs, adding 20 doubles and great defense at first base. Giancarlo Stanton is third on the team with 28 home runs and is capable of going on torrid hot streaks at any given time. Gleyber Torres is third on the team with 26 doubles, adding 24 home runs and 10 stolen bases. Josh Donaldson is second on the team with 27 doubles, adding 15 home runs, hitting .281 across his last 15 games. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with 20 stolen bases, adding 20 doubles. New York leads all of baseball with 241 home runs and 583 walks, and ranks sixth with 97 stolen bases.

Luis Severino is set to make his 18th start for the Yankees this season. Severino is making just his second start since returning from injury, spinning five innings with six strikeouts and just one earned run against Pittsburgh last week. In 91 innings, Severino has struck out 101 batters, holding batters to a .207 batting average. Against Severino’s fastball, which averages about 96 mph, batters have hit just .197.

New York’s bullpen ranks fifth in baseball with a 3.09 ERA, striking out 537 batters in 527 innings. Rookie Ron Marinaccio was thrust into high-leverage duties with various injuries in the second half and has pitched to a 2.20 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 41 innings. Batters are hitting a combined .132 against Marinaccio’s fastball and changeup. Clay Holmes has struggled this summer, but overall has been solid, with a 2.59 ERA, 20 saves, and 65 strikeouts in 62.2 innings. Since being acquired from Oakland, Lou Trivino has pitched to a 2.00 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Toronto is sending one of its best in Kevin Gausman to the mound to open this series. Gausman has started 29 games in his first season with the club, going 12-10 with a 3.32 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 165.1 innings. Gausman’s 3.9 percent walk rate ranks in the 97th percentile in the league. Batters have hit an abysmal .192 against Gausman’s splitter, striking out 119 times in 265 at-bats.

Toronto’s strong bullpen is headlined by closer Jordan Romano, who owns a 2.24 ERA with 35 saves and 67 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. In 62 appearances, David Phelps has pitched to a 2.98 ERA, striking out 60 batters in 60.1 innings. Adam Cimber leads the league with 72 appearances, posting a 2.98 ERA with 10 wins. Tim Mayza has pitched to a 2.93 ERA, going 7-0 in his 46 innings.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is the headliner of this offense, leading the team with 30 home runs and ranking second with 34 doubles and 90 RBI. Bo Bichette leads the team with 42 doubles and 91 RBI, adding 24 home runs. Alejandro Kirk leads the team with a .293 batting average, hitting 14 home runs and 19 doubles while walking more than he has struck out. George Springer leads the team with 13 stolen bases, adding 22 doubles and 23 home runs. Matt Chapman has bashed 27 home runs and 27 doubles, leading the team with 64 walks and adding phenomenal defense. Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each have 32 doubles, while Hernandez has hit 22 home runs.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Gausman is worse at home, and the Yankees are red hot.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: New York +1.5 (-200), over 7.5 (-104)