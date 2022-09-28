MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will finish their three-game series with a Wednesday night matchup at Rogers Centre in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York clinched the American League East with last night’s 5-2 victory over Toronto, bringing their season record to an impressive 95-59. While it was not until yesterday that the team had officially wrapped up the division, the division was unofficially wrapped up this summer.

Toronto is 87-68, second place in the AL East, and first place in the AL Wild Card. Despite being eliminated from the division crown, Toronto should be able to wrap up a playoff berth in the next couple of days. The team is one to watch come October, especially with their potent offense.

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+128)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

New York will send Gerrit Cole to the mound in this one, bringing a 12-7 record with a 3.49 ERA. Cole has struck out 244 batters in 188.1 innings. Cole has been hit or miss of late, pitching to a 4.09 ERA in his last seven starts. Batters are hitting just .209 against Cole, but the righty has been snake bitten by the home run. Cole has given up 31 home runs, which leads the American League, and is the second-highest in baseball.

New York’s bullpen has been solid, ranking fourth with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 541 batters in 534.1 innings. Lou Trivino worked 1.2 scoreless innings last night, converting a save while allowing one hit and striking out one. In his 20.2 innings with the Yankees, Trivino has pitched to a 1.74 ERA with 22 strikeouts. Rookie Ron Marinaccio has likely played his way onto the postseason roster, with a 2.18 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. Scott Effross has only made ten appearances with his new team but has a 2.61 ERA. Clay Holmes has pitched to a 2.54 ERA with 20 saves and 65 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.

Aaron Judge has been stuck at 60 home runs for about a week now, but that does not mean his production has dipped. Judge leads the American League in the three Triple Crown categories, with a .557 on-base percentage in his last 15 games. Judge also leads the team with 28 doubles and is second with 16 stolen bases. Anthony Rizzo is second on the team with 32 home runs. Giancarlo Stanton is third with 28 home runs, struggling since his return from the Injured List. Gleyber Torres has been red hot, hitting .417 in his last 15 games, with five home runs and 21 RBI, including three hits and three RBI last night. Josh Donaldson is tied for second on the team with 27 doubles, adding 15 home runs. New York leads the league with 242 home runs and 590 walks, ranking sixth with 98 stolen bases.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Mitch White, who was acquired at the trade deadline, will be tonight’s starting pitcher. White has gone 1-6 with a 5.12 ERA in 91.1 innings across 23 appearances with both the Dodgers and Blue Jays. White has struggled mightily in his eight appearances with Toronto, posting a 7.39 ERA in 35.1 innings. White’s 7.7 percent walk rate would be the lowest of his career. Toronto’s strong bullpen is headlined by Anthony Bass, who was acquired at the trade deadline from Miami. Bass has appeared in 25 games with Toronto, pitching to a 1.59 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 22.2 innings. Adam Cimber has gone 10-6 in his 73 appearances, posting a 2.96 ERA in 67 innings. David Phelps has struck out 63 batters in 61.2 innings, with a 2.92 ERA on the season. Closer Jordan Romano has pitched to a 2.20 ERA, with 35 saves and 70 strikeouts in 61.1 innings.

Vlad Guerrero, Jr. has headlined this offense, leading the team with 30 home runs and 92 RBI. Guerrero, Jr. is slashing .276/.340/.477, with 34 doubles which ranks second on the team. Bo Bichette leads the team with 42 doubles, ranking second with 91 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Bichette has also belted 24 home runs. Matt Chapman ranks second on the team with 27 home runs, adding stellar defense at third base. George Springer belted his 24th home run of the season last night and leads the team with 13 stolen bases. Teoscar Hernandez has 22 home runs and ranks third on the team with 33 doubles. Alejandro Kirk leads the team with a .292 batting average, hitting 14 home runs and 19 doubles while walking more than he has struck out. Toronto is third in the league with 298 doubles.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Advantage Cole and the Yankees.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+130), over 7.5 (-114)