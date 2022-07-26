MLB odds: Yankees vs. Mets prediction, odds, and pick – 7/26/2022

The Subway Series is here! Buckle up for a Big Apple showdown as the New York Mets take on the New York Yankees! Join us for our MLB odds series, as our Yankees-Mets prediction and pick will be revealed.

With both sides standing at the top of their respective divisions, the Yankees enter play at 66-31 and are coming off a 6-0 shutout win against the Orioles. In line for today’s start for the ‘Yanks will be the lefty Jordan Montgomery, who has compiled a 3-2 record while maintaining a 3.24 ERA.

Sitting at a not too shabby 59-37 overall record, the Mets have taken Queens by storm with their well-rounded play on the diamond in 2022. Getting the nod for this opening game of one of baseball’s most underrated rivalries is righty Taijuan Walker and his impressive 7-2 record to go along with his shiny 2.55 ERA on the year.

Here are the Yankees-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mets Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Start spreading the news! This year’s edition of Yankees baseball has left fans within the Bronx on the edge of their seats with exhilarating play that has left many in awe. Not to mention, but the Yankees possess possibly the greatest chance out of anyone in baseball to make it to the Fall Classic in October.

To begin, New York’s best chance to cover the spread on Tuesday against their crosstown foes will come in large part due to the fact that they have been more battle tested of late. In the Yankees’ last 30 games, they have compiled a 16-14 record that has seen themselves square off against teams competing for a playoff spot in 22 of those matchups. In comparison, the Mets have only gone to battle with ten teas over that same stretch that can call themselves playoff worthy.

Secondly, the Yankees should have an advantage when it comes to Tuesday’s pitching matchup. The Mets are a pretty lackluster team when they have met up with left-handed pitching this season, as they are slashing a pedestrian .239 against southpaws on the campaign.

Additionally, the ‘Yanks also possess an offense that could be in store to make Mr. Walker’s outing on Tuesday a living hell. With the top-scoring offense in the sport, New York provides a tough out at the plate for Walker and the Mets. Not to mention, but the Mets hurler has only faced three teams in his 16 total starts that has had a winning record on the season.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

As for the other New York squad, the National League Mets have experienced one heck of a season. In not too recent memory, the Mets have limped their way to the finish line including a subpar 2021 finish that saw them go 77-85 in 2021. Regardless, this is a entirely different looking Mets squad that can make you pay. When blood is in the water, the Mets are usually at the scene within seconds to finish the kill. The urgency to get the job done in a swiftly matter has given this franchise hopes of making a deep-run in the postseason only a few short couple months from now.

New York’s best shot to cover the spread on Tuesday may in fact come at the dish where they have been very successful in finding ways to be lethal with the bats in their hands. Simply put, there aren’t many lineups in baseball that are as dangerous as the Mets.

With top-ten hitting statistics across the board in 2022, the Mets are a pestering bunch that is capable to give opposing pitching fits. Tied for the sixth-most runs in the league, New York’s main priority in this one should be to jump on the Yankees early and often to instill themselves with the right amount of confidence to overcome their crosstown rivals.

Another aspect that the Mets will need to take advantage of will be from the rubber. This bullpen should also feel rested after an off day yesterday. If Walker can figure out how to be efficient against a good amount of Yankees left-handed hitters, than the Mets should feel pretty good about themselves to cover.

Final Yankees-Mets Prediction & Pick

Could we be looking at a possible sneak peek of a World Series matchup this evening? With a slightly better record as the MLB season is about to conclude the month of July play, the Yankees will have bragging rights in New York City by besting the Mets on Tuesday and covering the spread in the process. By playing in the toughest division in all of baseball, there isn’t a fight that the Yankees should shy away from.

Final Yankees-Mets Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+138)