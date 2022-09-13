MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/13/2022

The biggest rivalry in baseball is back for a short two-game set starting this evening as the first-place New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick will be revealed.

After falling on hard times, the Yankees have seemingly begun to put the pieces together down the stretch. In fact, New York has reeled off six wins in their last eight games and is in prime position to clinch the division race in the next week and a half. With a 7-6 seasons series lead over Boston, the Yankees will call upon their ace in RHP Gerrit Cole, who is 11-7 with a 3.20 ERA in his 28 games started on the year.

While it may have been a disappointing season for the Red Sox, there are still games to be played to provide themselves with some confidence and pride heading into next season. With a 69-72 record overall, it seems like Boston would certainly have to win out to have any chance of reaching the postseason. Regardless, Boston can still give it their best shot against their arch-rivals with the right-hander in Nick Pivetta in line for the start. On the year, Pivetta is 9-11 with a 4.29 ERA.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-102)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

With a whopping 20 runs scored in their two previous games, the Yankees bats have come alive when they needed them the most. Not only have they scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games, but New York has managed to score ten or more runs in 20 games this season, which is the most by any other team in the majors. Not only does it appear that the offense is back, but the pitching staff has also only surrendered five or fewer runs in their past nine games. Simply put, the Yankees are back.

In order for another spread-covering win on Tuesday, the Yankees will rely on Gerrit Cole to pave the way to a road victory at Fenway Park. Throughout the season, Cole has allowed one or fewer runs in 13 of his 25 starts on the season including three of his past five. Against the Red Sox, Cole’s ERA is slightly loftier than usual in his 13 career starts against the Red Sox, but he has still come away victorious in seven of his ten starts.

Additionally, expect Gleyber Torres to continue to bring some power at the plate, as he is seeing the ball as good as he has all season long. On Sunday, Torres recorded his second multi-homer game of the year and now has hit 20 long-balls in 2022. With New York inching closer and closer to bringing home a division title, a win against the Red Sox would do wonders for this ball club.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Despite being three games under .500, the Red Sox return home after ending their road trip on a high note by edging the Orioles by a score of 1-0. It was quite the opposite kind of victory that the Red Sox had endured a day earlier, as Boston mashed out a whopping 17 runs on 21 hits in that contest. Even though Boston finished with a 2-4 record out on the road over the past week, the low-scoring triumph was the perfect confidence booster before returning to Fenway Park to battle it out with the Yankees.

Of course, the Red Sox may be trailing the Yankees by 16 games in the division, but by no means does that mean that Boston is incapable of covering the spread on Tuesday. Without a doubt, Boston’s best chance to accomplish this is to rely on their workhorse in expected starter Nick Pivetta, who has logged 155 1/3 innings tossed, which is already the second-most in his career. Even with the amount of mileage on the arm of Pivetta, the Red Sox would be ecstatic if he can pitch a quality start.

Not to mention, but this offense will need to step up when it matters most. Will the Red Sox string together 21 hits like they did against Baltimore or will they prove to be the team that struggled to score one run? It is vital for the Red Sox to provide Pivetta with some sort of offense, especially versus a New York team that boasts one of the more dangerous offensive attacks in the game.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

As much as the Red Sox want to play spoiler this Tuesday evening, it will be a tall task for Boston to overcome a team like the Yankees with Gerrit Cole on the mound.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-102)