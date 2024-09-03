Chris Flexen, you will be remembered, though it won’t be for something you want to be remembered for and it’s mostly not your fault. You are officially the biggest individual loser on one of MLB's biggest team losers, the 2024 Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox, who have already set a franchise record for losses in a season with just under a month left in the season, continue to innovate in their losing ways. They have lost the last 20 games started by Flexen, which sets a new record in the modern era (beginning in 1900) for the most consecutive losses by a team with the same starter on the mound, according to ESPN.

Flexen's streak is recognized as just 20 but could be seen as 21. A Garrett Crochet start against the Texas Rangers was rescheduled due to weather but Flexen began the resumed game, so it doesn’t go down as an official Flexen start even though he, you know, started the game. Maybe it's the right call to exclude that one. Flexen's record is already brutal enough.

Chris Flexen makes history as White Sox keep losing

In this 21-game stretch, Flexen has a 5.74 ERA and 4.99 FIP. He's posted a quality start seven times, including a stretch of four in five starts, but the White Sox couldn’t come through for him. But he's also had some rough performances, including his last start against the Baltimore Orioles. He lasted just 3.1 innings and allowed seven hits and three runs.

The White Sox are truly one of the most miserable teams in all of sports. Parting ways with Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. will only make them more of a sorry sight to behold, though they do have some intriguing prospects in Noah Schultz, Colson Montgomery and Edgar Quero on the way this season or next.

Despite having a solid collection of talent in the minor leagues, the White Sox aren’t going to do anything of note unless the organization makes sweeping changes. Good luck getting that to happen under Jerry Reinsdorf's watch, though if any season could spur him to take serious action, it’s this one.

It's not your fault, Chris. It’s not your fault.