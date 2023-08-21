On Monday, August 21st, we have a night game in Chicago, Illinois. as the Chicago White Sox take on the visiting Seattle Mariners. FanDuel is running an MLB Quick Hit promotion that involves today's game between the Mariners and the White Sox. We take a look at this MLB Quick Hit promo on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, July 21st.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has a prop for today's night game between the Seattle Mariners who are sitting in third in the AL West meanwhile, the White Sox are near the bottom of the barrel in fourth place in the AL Central. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's MLB Quick Hit promo has to offer.

MLB Quick Hits Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: No Runs Scored in the First Inning (-132)

The Seattle Mariners come into tonight's matchup against the Chicago White Sox in hopes of continuing their hot streak as they have six straight games and they most recently swept their division rivals the Houston Astros to gain ground in the AL West where they are now only 1.5 games back from second in the division and just three games back from the division-leading Texas Rangers.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox have all but packed it in this season. They shipped away all of their top players for valuable future assets in hopes of a full rebuild to possible world series contention years down the road. Unfortunately, now they are putting a bad product on display for the viewers and the White Sox fans. They are just 3-7 over their last 10 games with no hopes of really turning this season around as we are near the end of the 2023 season.

While Seattle Mariners' starter Luis Castillo hasn't had great success over his last three games, he gets a plus matchup against a team that he has had a ton of success against in his career. Against the current White Sox lineup, Castillo has given up a .314 (13-for-35) batting average with only two batters having more than one hit against him. Also, the White Sox are currently 23rd in the league in team batting average with .238, along with 24th in the league with 4.15 runs per game, 19th in the league with 8.81 strikeouts per game, and 29th in the league with 2.44 walks per game. This makes for a very enticing matchup for Castillo to get back on track in Chicago.

On the mound for the Chicago White Sox is Touki Toussant who's had an up-and-down year as a member of the Cleveland Guardians and now the Chicago White Sox. While he has given up 16 runs over his last three games, he has shown some elite strikeout potential as he struck out nine batters in two of those three games which bodes well for Toussant as the Mariners are second to last in the league in strikeouts per game with 9.96. Toussant however has been great to start the games for the Chicago White Sox to where he has only given up 1+ runs in the first inning one time in his last five games.

As long as Castillo and Toussant can regain their form and keep from giving free passes away they can certainly mow down the top of the order of both the White Sox and Mariners to keep runs off the board in the first inning and cash this no runs first inning bet.